News by Kandiss Edwards Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens Announces Re-Election Bid Mayor Dickens has taken steps to help the most vulnerable Atlanta residents through housing and food security.







Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens officially announced his intention to seek a second term during a press conference on March 11.

Dickens, who was elected as Atlanta’s 61st mayor in 2021, has deep roots in the city. Before assuming office, he spent eight years on the Atlanta City Council (2014-2021) and worked in the private sector. The Atlanta native attended Atlanta Public Schools before earning a degree from Georgia Tech. Dickens won office with a 64% majority vote.

In February 2024, when asked about his re-election plans, Dickens expressed his commitment to continuing his work.

“I love being the mayor of Atlanta, a job I’ve wanted since I was 16 years old. I believe we have accomplished a lot in the first two years, and I intend to work hard in the next two years and beyond.”

Since taking office, Dickens has focused on helping Atlanta’s most vulnerable populations, particularly children, low-income families, and seniors. BLACK ENTERPRISE has reported on many of Dickens’s initiatives to aid in “moving Atlanta forward.”

Food Security:

Dickens has worked to combat food insecurity in underserved communities. His administration introduced “Good Grocery Stores,” ensuring more residents can access fresh food.



“Communities without fresh food options are often in low-income areas, and only 76% of Atlanta residents live within a half mile of fresh food. That’s a gap too big for too many people. Our administration and City Council said we have got to work on that,” he said.



Support for Education

Demonstrating a commitment to education, Dickens co-hosted the 41st Annual Mayor’s Masked Ball in December 2023, which raised $4 million for students attending historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

Affordable Housing:

In May 2023, he unveiled a comprehensive plan to invest $200 million into affordable housing projects across the city to support the unhoused and address housing affordability. The mayor has also partnered with investment firms to preserve historic structures and transform them into affordable housing. One notable project is the renovation of the Atlanta Motel at 227 Moreland Ave., now renamed the Ralph Davis House, to provide housing for those in need.

The mayor expressed excitement for the project and its impact, “Together, we’re turning opportunity into action and making a difference where it matters most. This isn’t just housing—it’s hope, stability, and a brighter future for our community. Let’s keep building!”





