Atlanta Photographer And Designer Goes Viral With Graduation-Themed Fashion Series









An Atlanta-based photographer, designer, and creative director, Akachè St. Marcino IV produced an original series to celebrate Black women who graduated in 2024. Dubbed “The Grand Miliarium,” the series combines high fashion with the monumental milestone of graduating.

Marcino used two female graduates from Georgia State University to model his original designs inspired by the traditional graduation cap. The Grand Miliarium Volume I highlights model Siearra Shakiena in a unique pair of pants embroidered with graduation cap tassels and the 2024 graduation year.

The pants were “personally crafted to symbolize the significant steps of the journey to graduation,” Marcino wrote.

The second part of the original series features model Keria Laura wearing “an exquisitely designed gown, meticulously crafted from graduation caps, symbolizing the pinnacle of educational accomplishment,” Marcino explained. He got the help of his seamstress sister, Elizabeth Oluokun, for the dress design, which took him almost a year to finalize.

Drawing inspiration from 69 Views, Chad Lawson, and Book Be Creative, Marcino conceptualized the look consisting of a gown full of black graduation caps. Marcino wanted to “break the internet” with his original grad cap dress that Keria Laura helped bring to life. A video shows Marcino’s journey to design and craft the dress and direct the photoshoot.

In addition to the fashion designs, Marcino also shared photos he took of other Black women who recently graduated from GSU and Spelman College. Last month, he collaborated in Instagram posts with a series of 2024 graduates, including Black males who sported “Black Grads Matter” sashes.

His original designs and photo series amplifying Black graduates might help the rising photographer build a lane for himself. The 2024 class is applauding his work and its celebration of Black excellence.

