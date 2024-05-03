Notable Speakers Take Center Stage at HBCU Commencements

A memorable component of graduation day at college is the featured speaker.

This year, several historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) have notable names gracing their stages to offer words of uplift and inspiration to the resilient undergraduate class of 2024.

“The Class of 2024 is one that persevered through their academic journey like no other class in recent history, ending high school with canceled proms and graduation ceremonies, and entering college in isolation because of the pandemic,” Howard University President Ben Vinson III, Ph.D. said in a statement, acknowledging the university will host its ceremony for 2,500 graduates at Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C., which is home to the NBA’s Washington Wizards and WNBA’s Mystics. “The resilience, fortitude, and faith that sustained them through undoubtedly one of the greatest challenges of our time is deserving of additional efforts to celebrate their accomplishments.”

Howard welcomes TIAA President and Chief Executive Officer Thasunda Brown Duckett as its commencement speaker. TIAA is a Fortune 100 provider of secure retirement and investment solutions to millions of people working in higher education, healthcare, and other mission-driven organizations. She is also a 2024 Black Enterprise Woman of Power Legacy Awardee.

From media and ministry, music and business, to the highest elected office in the land, here are a just few of the many notable spring 2024 speakers for HBCU undergraduate commencements:

HBCU presidents also expressed their excitement with their respective featured speakers.

“Kirk Franklin will be our commencement speaker May 18, here in Atlanta, at Big Bethel AME Church. He will be bringing forth a word for our graduates,” Morris Brown College president Dr. Kevin E. James told BLACK ENTERPRISE, noting 2024 marks Morris Brown’s largest graduating class in 20 years. “We are very, very excited to have him here and we look forward to meeting with him.”

At Benedict College in Columbia, S.C., UNCF President and CEO Dr. Michael L. Lomax is the keynote speaker. The Morehouse alum and former Dillard University president has been at the helm of UNCF for 20 years, where the organization has raised more than $5 billion to help more than 500,000 students graduate college since 1944.

“We welcome one of the world’s biggest champions for HBCUs,” said Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis, president and CEO of Benedict. Under Dr. Lomax’s stellar leadership,” Dr. Artis said Benedict College has benefited greatly from UNCF’s Institute for Capacity Building and partnerships with Congress, the White House, and the Department of Education to further advance HBCUs.