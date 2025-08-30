News by Kandiss Edwards The Atlanta Dream Partners With Cash App And ForgiveCo To Offer Debt Relief More than 3,500 families in the Metro Atlanta area will see a total of $10 million in debt cleared this week thanks to the Atlanta Dream.







More than 3,500 families in the Metro Atlanta area will see a total of $10 million in debt cleared this week — the financial reprieve is thanks to a coalition led by the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream.

The WNBA partnered with Cash App and debt relief firm ForgiveCo. The announcement comes on the 62nd anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech.

Debts to be forgiven range from $500 to $80,000, with awardees chosen based on financial hardship. ForgiveCo identified households most in need and the company leveraged its power to purchase debt at reduced rates, thereby, allowing ForgiveCo to forgive it outright.

“Behind every debt is a real person, a parent, a family under strain,” said ForgiveCo CEO Craig Antico. “What we do is more than eliminate balances. We give people room to breathe, hope to dream, and the reassurance that they don’t have to carry this burden alone.”

The team expressed that the act is a part of its larger commitment to empower the Atlanta community.

The Atlanta Dream majority owner, Larry Gottesdiener, spoke of the initiative. “We believe sports is a catalyst for social change,” Gottesdiener said. “Together, we’re proving that sports teams can be powerful agents for transformation, rooted in purpose and committed to strengthening our communities.”

Cash App echoed that vision. Zach Ashley, its head of brand partnerships, said the effort aligns with the company’s overall mission.

“At Cash App, we believe financial freedom should be accessible to everyone, and this moment with the Atlanta Dream exemplifies our commitment to turning that belief into action,” he said.

To further honor its commitment, the Dream, Cash App, and ForgiveCo will host a girls’ basketball clinic at C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center. The event includes skill stations, leadership workshops, and opportunities to connect with Dream staff, players, and Cash App executives.

The companies’ agenda blends economic relief with long-term community empowerment. Furthermore, it gives not just financial relief, but also hope and tangible support that falls in line with Dr. King’s enduring legacy.

