Atlanta Falcons Sell Out Of 2024 Season Tickets

Right before training camp started for the Atlanta Falcons, the NFL team announced that it had sold all season tickets for the upcoming year.

Although the team has posted a 7-10 record for the past three seasons and hasn’t made the playoffs for the last six years, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, enthusiasm for the team is high after the Falcons hired a new head coach, Raheem Morris and signed free agent quarterback Kirk Cousins. The Falcons also drafted a promising quarterback, Michael Penix Jr., with the No. 8 pick in the recent NFL draft.

We are SOLD OUT of 2024 Season Tickets! Thank you, Dirty Birds, for your support! #RiseUp — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) July 30, 2024

“We’ve listened to our fans, implemented their feedback, and invested in creating a world-class fan experience,” says Greg Beadles, president of the Falcons, in a written statement. “It has been an exciting offseason for the team under the leadership of Head Coach Raheem Morris and General Manager Terry Fontenot. It is evident there is a lot of great energy heading into the season, and our fans and players are ready to go.” The team has stated that, with over 95% of fans renewing in the first quarter of the 2024 season, it was done at a record season ticket renewal rate, the highest renewal rate in almost 20 years. “We recognize the importance of fan and community engagement and are dedicated to providing opportunities for everyone to experience Falcons football together,” says Warren Parr, vice president of ticketing for the Atlanta Falcons. “Our fans are at the core of everything we do, their passion drives us to continually raise the bar and deliver exceptional experiences both on gameday and throughout the year.” Falcon fans can still get regular season tickets by going to the team’s website at atlantafalcons.com/tickets. The team has also announced a waitlist for the 2025 season, which can be found at atlantafalcons.com/tickets/season-tickets-deposit.

