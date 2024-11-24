Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton NBA Hall Of Famer Dikembe Mutombo To Be Posthumously Honored By Atlanta Hawks The tribute will take place at the State Farm Arena when the Hawks play the Dallas Mavericks on Nov. 25







Retired NBA Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo died on Monday, Sept. 30, after battling brain cancer. One of his former teams, the Atlanta Hawks, just announced that it would honor the life and legacy of the 58-year-old on Monday, Nov. 25.

The tribute will take place at the State Farm Arena when the Hawks play the Dallas Mavericks. The Hawks have also stated that a new court decal will be on the floor as a tribute to Mutombo. The game will also feature the debut of the team’s new uniforms.

Mutombo’s family released a written statement thanking the Hawks and various others.