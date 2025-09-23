Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Atlanta Hawks, State Farm Arena Prep For Annual Million Meal Pack Initiative To Combat Food Insecurity The event will take place Sept. 27 and Sept. 28, the first-ever Atlanta Hawks Forkside Seats will occur as well







In an effort to combat food insecurity in Atlanta, the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena have announced that the Annual State Farm Million Meal Pack is returning Sept. 27 and introducing the first-ever Atlanta Hawks Forkside Seats Sept. 28.

Along with 5,000 volunteers and more than 100 groups, the NBA team and State Farm Arena will host both events at the stadium this upcoming weekend.

This year’s Million Meal Pack, the fifth one held at the stadium, will assemble one million meals that will benefit Atlanta metro area communities, which will be distributed by U.S. Hunger, a leading hunger relief organization designed to help feed people struggling with food insecurity. The next day, the Hawks and Giving Kitchen are collaborating for the Atlanta Hawks Forkside Seats, fueled by Georgia Natural Gas. Eighteen Atlanta restaurants and their chefs will unite for a one-of-a-kind culinary experience served “Forkside” on the State Farm Arena floor.

For every ticket sold for Forkside Seats, the proceeds will go toward Giving Kitchen’s mission to provide emergency assistance and community resources to food service workers in crisis.

“Food and the dining experience are essential for life, relationships, and a healthy community. It is a privilege and great responsibility to use our platform and our world-class venue to bring the community together to fight food insecurity locally as well as provide for the urgent needs of food service workers,” said Steve Koonin, president and chief executive officer of the Hawks and State Farm Arena, in a written statement. “Our Million Meal Pack is a day full of energy, music, and camaraderie, while our first Forkside Seats event will bring some of the best restaurants in Atlanta to one spot for a unique dining experience on the floor of the arena. Whether you come to pack or come to eat, there is an opportunity for everyone to support those in need.”

Some prominent individuals from the sports, entertainment, government, and business worlds will participate, including Hawks Legend Dominique Wilkins, current Hawks players Dyson Daniels and Jalen Johnson, Atlanta City Council President Doug Shipman, and celebrities such as Mariah the Scientist and Young Dro.

The following restaurants will be participating:

Avize

Bar ANA

BOSK

Café Momentum Atlanta

Capolinea at Signia by Hilton

Ela Mezze & Spirits

Elektra at Forth Hotel

Fawn Wine and Amaro Bar

LowCountry Steak

Lucky Star

Midtown Social Restaurant & Bar

Mothers Best

Pizza Verdura Sincera

Pure Quill Superette

Smiley’s Burger Club

Storyteller Goods

The Ramspeck

Tiger Sun

Weekends are for giving 🤝



Join us on Saturday, September 27 & Sunday, September 28 as we host two major philanthropic events dedicated to fighting food insecurity and supporting food workers!



📦 @StateFarm Million Meal Pack

🍴 Giving Kitchen Forkside Seats



Learn more at… pic.twitter.com/GmEYjWTzIX — State Farm Arena (@StateFarmArena) September 22, 2025

Tickets for Sunday’s event start at $250 and can be purchased here.

RELATED CONTENT: From Slavery To Liberation: The Diasporic Legacy Of Black Breastfeeding