Atlanta Inspector General Resigns Ahead Of Controversial Approval Of Oversight Bill







Atlanta’s Inspector General Shannon Manigault resigned hours before the city council voted to limit her powers.

Manigault swiftly left the position ahead of the vote on Feb. 17. In her resignation, she claimed that interference and intimidation from city officials led to the decision.

“I’ve come to the incredibly difficult decision to resign as Inspector General of the City of Atlanta,” Manigault said in the news conference as reported by Fox 5. “I have faced threats, bullying, intimidation, and harassment at the hands of people who have been the subjects of our investigations.”

The Atlanta City Council approved the oversight bill that would limit the Office of Inspector General’s subpoena power and access to city records. However, Manigault and her supporters did warn of the importance of the OIG remaining independent without a mayoral board.

Upon the news, the office of Andre Dickens released a statement thanking Manigault for her service.

“We thank the Inspector General for her service to the City of Atlanta,” the spokesperson said in an email. “We look forward to working with a new Inspector General and an independent board in the near future.”

However, the two were on opposing sides regarding implementing an oversight committee for the OIG. The office was established in 2020 following corruption scandals involving former Mayor Kasim Reed.

Manigault spoke publicly about her opposition to the proposal, stating that it could stifle their ability to combat corruption.

“However much the people of the city of Atlanta want us to be here and want us to do our job, city management has made it crystal clear. For them, a real, functioning, effective Office of the Inspector General is not welcome in Atlanta,” expressed Manigault previously.

Manigault stated, “It takes the additional step of creating a mayoral board. So right now, the board of the inspector general and the language in the charter says the board is there to ensure the independence of the office. That model is a great one and one that has been lauded by other cities.”

Despite this, Manigault also faced heat over city officials’ claims that she issued subpoenas violating Georgia law. However, she claimed her team lacked knowledge of these requirements in time, furthering her claims of interference. However, the allegations led to the calls for suspension.

Manigault took leave earlier this month, ahead of her resignation, but claims it was her own decision.

“I needed to take some time to step away and reflect and come to grips with everything that these people have been doing to me. And that’s how I’ve come to the incredibly difficult decision to resign as Inspector General of the City of Atlanta,” she said in her resignation announcement.

However, some city officials have called Manigault a “rogue prosecutor” whose tenure prompted the creation of a governing board to oversee operations. Mayor Dickens also supported the board’s establishment, emphasizing that the OIG and the Mayor’s office must work to stay within the law.

