Atlanta Judge Misreads Verdict, Mistakenly Says Man Is Guilty Before Correcting Himself







An Atlanta judge mistakenly announced the wrong verdict, leaving the courtroom in shock as he corrected himself in the viral incident.

The judge was also presiding over a high profile trial of Alton Oliver. Oliver was charged for the 2022 fatal shooting of a sheriff’s deputy in Fulton County.

The judge initially stated that Oliver was guilty for all six counts surrounding the shooting, including charges for murder and aggravated assault. Court reporter Meghann Cuniff shared the footage of the ordeal.

A jury in Atlanta today acquitted a man of all charges related to the fatal shooting of a sheriff's deputy, but the judge who read the verdict initially said they found him guilty.



"I apologize for my mispronunciation," Fulton County Superior Judge Melynee Leftridge said. pic.twitter.com/uhR7J96qYS — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) August 15, 2025

“We the jury find the defendant guilty as to all six counts of the indictment,” said Judge Henry Newkirk.

As the Atlanta judge revealed the wrong verdict, the court erupted into confused shouts of “what.” He immediately took back his words, as the jury actually acquitted Oliver of all the charges.

After restating the verdict correctly, he apologized for what he deemed as a “mispronunciation.” The crowd also began to react with claps, but bailiffs reminded the court attendees to remain silent as the judge spoke.

“I apologize for my mispronunciation,” stated the judge.

The 26-year-old had testified that he shot James Thomas Jr. in self-defense. According to Fox 5, Oliver revealed that he shot at the Thomas Jr. at their third encounter after the officer kept propositioning him for sex.

The jury deliberated for nine hours before coming to the nonguilty verdict. Oliver had no prior criminal history before the incident.

Oliver’s legal team became emotional after hearing of the acquittal, with the man thanking the women on his bench. The judge proceeded to thank the court staff and jurors for their time performing the civic duty. He also called the high-profile case a “pretty tough call.”

“We asked you to interact with other people that you don’t know and make some pretty tough calls. This case falls in that category-pretty tough call,” added the judge.

