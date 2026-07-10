photo credit: pexels News by Sidnee Michelle Atlanta Leads U.S. In Debt Collection Complaints, New Study Finds The study found that Georgia also ranked first among all states for debt collection complaints on a per-capita basis.







Metro Atlanta recorded the nation’s highest rate of debt collection complaints in 2025, according to Federal Trade Commission data released on July 8, underscoring a sharp increase in consumer reports tied to collection activity nationwide, CBS News reports.

The study also found that Georgia ranked first among all states for debt collection complaints on a per-capita basis. Nationally, consumers submitted more than 471,000 debt collection complaints to the FTC during 2025, more than twice the number filed in 2024.

Researchers said the increase reflects several factors, including growing consumer debt burdens, more aggressive collection efforts, and heightened awareness of the FTC’s complaint reporting process.

While debt collectors were the subject of many complaints, the report noted that not every case involved a legitimate collection agency. Some consumers said they did not believe they owed the alleged debt, while others suspected they were targeted by fraudulent callers posing as collectors.

Nearly one-half of all complaints filed in 2025 alleged abusive, threatening, or harassing behavior, according to the analysis.

Behind Georgia, Texas, Florida, and Louisiana posted the highest rates of complaints after population adjustments. Every state recorded an increase over 2024, with several experiencing triple-digit percentage growth.

On the metropolitan level, Dallas, Houston, Miami, and Memphis joined Atlanta among the highest-ranking cities for complaints per capita. Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, New York, and Miami generated the greatest overall volume of FTC debt-collection complaints.

The report also identified adults ages 30 to 39 as the demographic that filed the largest share of complaints during 2025. Consumers aged 40 to 49 ranked second, followed by those aged 20 to 29.

Researchers said many people in those age groups are simultaneously managing mortgages, vehicle loans, student debt, and other financial obligations.

Consumer advocates encourage anyone contacted by a debt collector to request written verification before making a payment, avoid sharing personal or banking information until the debt has been verified, understand their rights under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, report abusive or suspicious collection practices to the FTC, and use available call-blocking or spam-filtering technology to reduce unwanted calls.

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