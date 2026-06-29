News by Selena Hill ATL Mayor Pauses Construction Of New Self-Storage Facilities To Prioritize Housing, Jobs, And Community Development Mayor Andre Dickens' executive order temporarily halts new self-storage projects while city leaders consider long-term zoning reforms aimed at preserving land for housing and neighborhood investment.







Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens has signed an executive order temporarily halting the construction of new self-storage facilities across the city, arguing that Atlanta’s limited developable land should be prioritized for projects that create housing, jobs, and stronger neighborhoods.

The executive order, signed June 24, directs the Department of City Planning’s Office of Buildings and Office of Zoning and Development to reject new applications for building permits, rezonings, land disturbance permits, and other approvals tied to self-storage developments while city officials consider broader zoning reforms, according to CBS News. The temporary pause will remain in effect until the next Atlanta City Council meeting on July 6.

“Atlanta is growing, and we have a responsibility to make sure that growth creates opportunity for the people who call our neighborhoods home,” Dickens said in a statement. “This Executive Order is not about eliminating self-storage facilities—it is about ensuring we are thoughtful about where they belong. In communities where families need housing, grocery stores, jobs, and gathering spaces, we cannot afford to lose critical land without asking whether that development advances our vision for a stronger, healthier Atlanta,” he added.

The executive order aligns with legislation introduced by Atlanta City Councilmember Dustin Hillis, which would establish a 180-day moratorium on new self-storage developments while the city evaluates permanent zoning changes. The proposal would also require future self-storage projects to undergo a Special Use Permit process, allowing city officials and neighborhood planning units greater oversight before developments move forward.

Hillis said the legislation is intended to ensure Atlanta’s remaining land is used strategically.

“As Atlanta continues to grow, we have to be intentional about how we use the limited land we have left,” Hillis said in a press release. “This legislation gives us time to make sure our zoning policies reflect our priorities — creating complete communities with housing options, access to services, thriving corridors, and opportunities for residents.”

According to city officials, while self-storage facilities serve an important function for residents and businesses, they often occupy large parcels of land while generating relatively few jobs, limited pedestrian activity, and few neighborhood amenities.

Hillis also noted that the proposal is not an outright ban on self-storage facilities but rather an opportunity for the city to more carefully evaluate whether future developments represent the highest and best use of valuable urban land.

“In the city we want vibrant commercial corridors, we want neighborhoods that are walkable. We only have so much land in the city, we’re not getting any more,” Hillis told Atlanta News First. “Do we need a bank, do we need a restaurant, do we need more affordable housing on this lot?”

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