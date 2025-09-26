News by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Atlanta Man Flips Out After Refusing To Be Searched By Male TSA Employee 'I'm not allowing them to elect the person that they want to elect because I want to elect the person. But I don't want no man touching me.'







A chaotic scene took place at an airport when an Atlanta man refused to allow a male Transportation Security Administration employee search him as he walked through security, while requesting that a woman do the task because he did not want a man “touching” his ass.

The Neighborhood Talk posted the video clip to its Instagram account as the scene takes place. The man, who identified himself as David Dyers, was upset that a man had to search him, which is typically done at airports. Instead, he protested because he didn’t want “no man touching my ass!” he expressed to a woman TSA employee.

“I don’t want no man touching me right now. That’s the whole issue. But since I don’t want no men touching me, they got a problem with that. So can you search me, or can a woman search me? It doesn’t even matter,” he said.

As he continues to protest the matter, the woman TSA employee tries to explain to him that he will get searched, as that is the only way he can be allowed to fly to his destination in Atlanta. However, Dyers continues to state that no man is touching him and that he is “allowing” TSA to do their job, but he is not allowing the person they “elect” to perform the duty, again insisting that the person he “elects” can’t be a man.

“I’m not allowing them to elect the person that they want to elect because I want to elect the person. But I don’t want no man touching me. So what’s the issue with that?”

As other airline officials are summoned to the scene, the TSA agents show extreme patience in trying to get Dyers to calm down and allow the male TSA agent to do his job so he can get through security.

The woman explains to the other official that they are not trying to hold him or even prevent him from going through, but he can’t decide who pats him down.

After finally relenting and saying that he would allow the man to search him, he, once again, lodges his complaint and rehashes his argument. The clip ends as he seemingly goes through the security protocol, rather than being possibly arrested or prevented from boarding his departing flight.

