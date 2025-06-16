Ice Cube Blasted TSA For Stealing iPad And Then It Was Swiftly ‘Recovered’

After accusing the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) of stealing his iPad, BIG3 Co-Founder O’Shea Jackson, better known as Ice Cube, immediately said the electronic unit had been “recovered.”

The situation occurred on June 13, when, according to the Amerikkka’s Most Wanted recording artist, they took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and made the accusation after departing a flight from United Airlines. In a post, he stated that his iPad was taken from United Flight 2615 at LAX (Los Angeles International Airport) or O’Hare International Airport (Chicago).

TSA stole my iPad out my bag tonight. United Flight 2615. Either LAX or O’Hara. I need my shit back ASAP or it’s a problem. — Ice Cube (@icecube) June 13, 2025

The N.W.A. co-founder then stood 10 toes down on the claim and accused one of the workers of leaving a TSA check bag slip in place of the perceived stolen Apple product, even lambasting TSA as “another dirty government agency” in a follow-up post.

Bitch just had the nerve to leave a TSA check bag slip where they it stolen from. Another dirty government agency. SMGDH https://t.co/N4LIGT8kSP — Ice Cube (@icecube) June 13, 2025

With no clue as to how this happened or any news of attempted recovery from the airline or the airport, less than an hour later, the Boyz N the Hood thespian then updated his nearly six million followers on X that the stolen item was, in fact, “recovered.”

Ice Cube did not discuss the iPad after posting that message, so it was unclear what happened or how and where it was recovered. There was no apology or statement regarding whether the iPad was, indeed, stolen, misplaced, or lost. To the entrepreneur’s credit, he left the messages up instead of deleting the tirade. Still, no acknowledgement of what transpired left followers clueless about what had taken place at the airport.

All posts after the stolen iPad accusation were related to BIG3 league action as the current season opened June 14 in the league’s first year of location-based franchises. The BIG3 has entered its eighth season.

