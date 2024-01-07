Atlanta Police Officer Dies After A ‘Medical Emergency’ On Way To Work

The Atlanta Police Department is mourning the death of Officer Kenya Galloway, 44. The incident occurred around 11 p.m. on Jan. 4 at the District One police Annex on Donnell Lee Howell Parkway where Galloway was seen sitting in his vehicle. When the officer didn’t show up for his shift, colleagues went to check on him. They found him unresponsive and called for medical assistance. Galloway was rushed to Grady Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officials stated that Galloway experienced a “medical emergency” but did not provide further details.

Throughout the night, members of the police force gathered at Grady Hospital to offer their support. Fellow police officers escorted his body as it was taken from Grady Hospital to the medical examiner’s office. Other Metro Atlanta Police Departments offered their condolences for the fallen officer.

“The Dunwoody Police Department extends our deepest condolences to the family of Atlanta Police Department Officer Kenya Galloway. Join us in keeping the APD, his family and friends in your thoughts in prayers during this difficult time,” was just one message of support.

“My prayers are with the family of Officer Galloway, as well as his APD family. He protected me and my family as if we were his own, and I will be forever grateful for his service,” Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said in a statement to Fox 5 News.

In a statement issued on Jan. 5, the Atlanta Police Department expressed their gratitude for the community’s support.

“We appreciate the words of support and encouragement so many of you have sent. Please keep Officer Galloway’s family and friends in your prayers. We also ask that you keep all of our local law enforcement officers in your prayers. This has been an extremely difficult time for us all,” the department said.

Galloway joined the Atlanta Police Department in 2015 where he worked in the Executive Protection Unit.

