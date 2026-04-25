News by Kandiss Edwards Atlanta Organizations Can Win Grants To Participate In World Cup Festivities The initiative ensures that the "biggest sporting event on earth" is accessible to all residents.







Mayor Andre Dickens and Showcase Atlanta have officially launched the Community Engagement Grant, a $150,000 initiative designed to bring the excitement of the 2026 World Cup directly into Atlanta’s diverse neighborhoods.

The grant program aims to decentralize the global sporting event by providing local organizations with the resources to host free, public viewing parties and community festivals. According to the announcement, the initiative ensures that the “biggest sporting event on earth” is accessible to all residents, regardless of their proximity to downtown’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Grant Details and Benefits

Selected neighborhood organizations will receive a comprehensive support package to facilitate their local events:

Equipment: A professional outdoor screen and a high-quality sound system provided for the duration of the event.

Funding: A direct grant ranging from $3,000 to $4,000 to cover community programming costs, such as local food vendors, music, and activities.

Duration: Events can span between one and three days and must remain free and open to the general public.

Eligibility and Application

The city is targeting a wide range of Atlanta-based groups to ensure citywide representation. Eligible organizations include:

Neighborhood associations and Neighborhood Planning Units (NPUs).

Business associations and local nonprofits.

Faith communities and various civic organizations.

Showcase Atlanta exists to ensure that the impact of the World Cup extends into the local economy and social fabric of the city. By empowering neighborhoods to host their own sanctioned events, the city hopes to foster a sense of collective ownership over this historic moment.

“We want every Atlanta neighborhood represented,” the organization stated. The application window is currently open and will close on April 30. Interested organizations can apply directly through the official portal.

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