Did A Fake 911 Call Result In The Death Of Rapper Young Scooter? The woman reportedly confessed to making the 911 call while on Instagram Live before her arrest.







Atlanta police have arrested a 31-year-old woman whose alleged fake 911 call prompted the March 28 death of rapper Young Scooter.

The city of Atlanta released an arrest update confirming that Demetria Spencer was taken into custody April 1. She was immediately charged with Transmitting a False Public Alarm, Atlanta News First reports. The charge only happens if “serious bodily harm or death” comes from the police or other public safety agency’s response.

According to Baller Alert, Spencer is a recurring personality on Zeus Network’s Baddies who goes by the name of Demi Blanco.

TMZ also confirmed she initially called police to report a naked woman being severely beaten. She later switched her story to allege that she had suffered from the assault.

By the time officers arrived to the scene, they found no evidence of a crime or of a woman in distress. Spencer was also not present.

Scooter, whose real name was Kenneth Edward Bailey, was at home with another man. As police arrived to the door, both men proceeded to flee the out the back, prompting a pursuit on foot. The chase resulted in a fatal leg injury that police believe led to Scooter’s death.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed in an autopsy that Scooter died from a “penetrating injury” of his right thigh which led to significant blood loss. It was his 39th birthday.

“When officers located him on the other side of the fence, he [Scooter] appeared to have suffered an injury to his leg,” Lt. Andrew Smith of the Atlanta Police Department said in a report “Just to be very clear, the injury that was sustained was not via the officers on the scene. It was when the male was fleeing.”

Ahead of her arrest, Spencer confessed on Instagram Live that she placed the 911 call over allegations of abuse.

“There’s a reaction for every action. In the narrative it looks like i was trying to set this man up…I’m giving you what led up to the call,” explained the reality TV star. “I was physically abused so I called to protect myself…I never had any intentions to get anybody hurt. I was the one that was getting hurt. I came here to say my truth. That’s it, that’s all… At the end of the day, I’m a woman and I was physically abused multiple times.”

As investigators continuing uncovering more information on the alleged fake 911 call, Spencer remains detained in Fulton County jail.



