News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Atlanta On Track To Shelter All Unhoused People In Downtown Area In Time For The World Cup Downtown Rising is a homelessness program in the city that had a lofty goal to help unhoused residents before the soccer tournament begins in Atlanta.







An Atlanta program is working to meet its goal of providing unhoused people in its downtown area with stable housing ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

Downtown Rising is a homelessness program in the city with a lofty goal of helping unhoused residents before the soccer tournament begins in Atlanta. Thus far, Atlanta News First reports that the program remains on track to reach its mission of placing 450 people in permanent housing.

They aim to accomplish this by June, when the World Cup kicks off. With mere weeks left to get everyone a home, Downtown Rising, alongside Partners for Home, has raised the stakes for their cause.

“It’s almost the exact opposite of, ‘We don’t want to see you to I see you. Let me help you.’ And I think that’s really what the Downtown Rising program is about,” said Adam Hawkins, director of outreach for HOPE Atlanta, another partner organization in Downtown Rising, to ANF.

Since launching its mission, Downtown Rising’s outreach teams have connected with 20 to 50 unhoused people daily. For those who agree to the program, advocates work with them to stabilize their lives with a home they can call their own.

However, some are initially hesitant to take the relief. Despite these drawbacks, Downtown Rising remains committed to advocating for and connecting with people experiencing homelessness.

“We just keep asking the question over and over and over again, we don’t stop just because someone says today they don’t want housing, it doesn’t mean they won’t want housing tomorrow or next week,” added Hawkins.

The Atlanta initiative, however, does not want this opportunity to disappear once the games are over. Instead, they also offer holistic services, such as mental health support and rent assistance, that aid recipients in the long run. They not only ensure that these formerly unhoused people have a safe place to rest their heads, but also help them gain financial stability through city jobs.

However, combating homelessness in the city has remained a priority for local leadership. The city has developed numerous affordable housing complexes and programs, as Atlanta hosts over a quarter of Georgia’s unhoused population, as detailed by the Atlanta Mission.

The support comes as Atlanta gears up for the world stage with the FIFA World Cup. Ahead of the matches, the city has launched new developments, artistic attractions, and roadwork construction to ensure its readiness for global visitors.

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