Destiny Fulfilled! The Knowles-Rowland House Will Open To Combat Homelessness In Houston

Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland have united again in their hometown of Houston, but this time not for music.

Instead, the former Destiny’s Child members are finishing the final touches on the Knowles-Rowland House, a $8.4 million housing project to address homelessness. According to BET News, the home will feature 31 units for individuals facing housing instability, with 16 designated as accessibility units for individuals with mobility or sensory impairments.

The home’s downtown location is deeply personal for the two singers, who began their careers in the Houston area. The home expects to open in summer 2026, helping those in the Houston community gain permanent shelter. The project was initially announced in 2023, as previously covered by BLACK ENTERPRISE.

The initiative is a reimagining of the pre-established Knowles-Rowland Center for Youth. Once a facility to engage the local community, the building suffered damages brought on by Hurricane Harvey in 2017 and a fire four years later. Although its slew of infrastructural issues led to its vacancy, the building will gain new life for another social cause.

However, the housing project will do more than provide shelter, offering resources and opportunities to transform its residents’ livilhoods. Sponsored by Bread for Life and in partnership with the Temenos Community Development Corporation, The Knowles-Rowland House will also provide mental health counseling, substance abuse treatment, life skills training, and more to uplift inhabitants.

As native Houstonians, Beyoncé and Kelly will have an even greater impact on the future of the Texas city. Beyoncé’s mom and former Destiny’s Child designer, Tina Knowles, reposted a snippet sharing the recent development of the Knowles-Rowland House.

Once the units finish, the Knowles-Rowland house will offer a new opportunity for its special residents. According to Smart Cities Dive, Houston faced a 16% increase in its unhoused population in 2025, making this home a timely addition to city initiatives to address homelessness.

RELATED CONTENT: 15 Percent Pledge To Honor Tina Knowles At 2026 Gala Celebrating Black-Owned Businesses