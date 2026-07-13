AI-generated image via Magnific Technology by Selena Hill Atlanta-Based Staffing Firm Looks To Hire 1,700 Workers In Wake Of AI Boom Companies are ramping up investments in AI infrastructure and enterprise transformation.







The growth of artificial intelligence has prompted many companies to scale back hiring amid economic uncertainty. Insight Global, however, is moving in the opposite direction.

The metro Atlanta-based talent, consulting, and tech company announced plans to hire more than 1,700 full-time employees in 2026 to support growing demand for artificial intelligence infrastructure projects, enterprise transformation initiatives, and technical talent. The hiring push will span consulting, technical delivery, recruiting, sales, and corporate operations, according to a company press release. The expansion comes as organizations across industries accelerate AI adoption and seek workers with the skills to build, deploy, and manage AI-powered systems.

“For 25 years, we’ve been finding the right people to solve hard problems,” said Bert Bean, CEO of Insight Global, in a statement. “Today, one of the hardest problems in business is unlocking real value from AI. You can’t outsource transformation to software. You need people who know how to build and run it.”

Bean added, “We’re investing in our workforce so we can keep helping our customers move faster while creating meaningful career opportunities for thousands of people.”

The company said its hiring strategy is designed to support a growing pipeline of AI engagements, including multiple projects tied to some of the nation’s largest AI infrastructure developments. The investment follows the recent launch of IG Labs, Insight Global’s AI services and products practice, as well as its new Solutions Associates Program, which aims to develop early-career technical talent.

Company leaders say skilled workers—not technology—are the defining factor in successful AI implementation.

“The biggest differentiator in the AI space is access to people who know how to implement it,” said Cillian Maher, president of Insight Global’s consulting division. “By investing in new talent across consulting, delivery, and engineering, we’re giving customers the expertise they need to accelerate faster.”

Insight Global said the hiring expansion comes as many companies are slowing or freezing recruitment efforts. According to the company, overall demand for its services has increased by 15% year over year, while AI-specific demand has surged by 136% in early 2026. Insight Global added that it remains committed to investing in employee development despite rapid advances in automation.

“Even as AI reshapes the future of work, Insight Global remains committed to its purpose of developing its people personally, professionally, and financially so they can Be the Light to the world around them,” the company said in its announcement. The company’s continued investment reflects its belief that technology creates greater opportunity when paired with exceptional people.

For more information about Insight Global’s job openings, visit here.

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