Entrepreneurship by Selena Hill Small Business Owners Are Replacing Entire Teams With AI Entrepreneurs are increasingly managing teams of AI agents that handle customer service, finances, and administrative tasks







As artificial intelligence continues to reshape the workplace, some small business owners are no longer just using AI tools; rather, they’re managing entire teams of AI agents.

According to a recent report from Entrepreneur, entrepreneurs are deploying autonomous AI agents to perform tasks traditionally handled by employees, including customer service, scheduling, bookkeeping, email management, and research. The shift marks a significant evolution from using AI as a simple assistant to treating it as a digital workforce.

The trend was originally highlighted in a New York Times article that explored the rise of AI systems, including open-source platforms such as OpenClaw, which allow users to create AI agents capable of independently completing multi-step tasks across software programs and websites. These agents can browse the internet, send emails, organize files, and execute workflows with limited human intervention.

According to the NYT, small business owners are now overseeing entire teams of AI agents, with the technology taking on core operations like customer service. Rather than using AI as a tool, founders are managing it as a workforce.

The growing adoption of AI agents comes as advances in generative AI make it easier for entrepreneurs to launch and operate businesses with fewer employees. A recent report from the Nasdaq Economic Institute found that one-person business formations have surged since early 2025, fueled in part by AI-powered automation tools, reports Axios.

Still, experts caution that AI agents require oversight. While the technology can automate repetitive and time-consuming work, business leaders remain responsible for strategic decisions, financial management, and quality control. Security researchers have also warned that powerful autonomous agents can introduce new cybersecurity risks if not properly governed.

AI agents are becoming digital employees that help small businesses scale faster, operate more efficiently, and compete with larger organizations at a fraction of the cost.

Scott Bell, a bankruptcy lawyer, told the NYT that he was initially skeptical of AI tools and used them as assistants rather than decision-makers. Now he uses AI agents to manage client intake, respond to email inquiries, and organize documents. He’s convinced that AI will infiltrate every aspect of corporate work.

“Of course, that’s going to put me out of a job, as well, at some point,” he told the Times. “AI will, probably sooner than later, be able to do what I do, for a lot cheaper than I can, and quicker.”

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