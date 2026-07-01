Technology by Selena Hill Workday Loses Bid To Dismiss AI Hiring Bias Lawsuit Filed By Older Black Worker A California judge ruled in favor of an older Black and disabled worker to continue a lawsuit alleging that Workday's AI-powered screening tools discriminated against minority job seekers.







Landmark Ruling in AI Recruitment Bias

A federal judge in California has dealt a significant blow to HR software giant Workday, ruling that the company must continue defending itself against allegations that its artificial intelligence (AI) tools unlawfully discriminate against job applicants based on race, age, and disability. According to Bloomberg Law, the case could help define how courts hold AI vendors accountable for employment bias.

In an order issued June 22, U.S. District Judge Rita Lin largely denied Workday’s motion to dismiss the amended lawsuit, allowing key claims under California’s Fair Employment and Housing Act (FEHA) and the federal Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) to proceed. The judge dismissed only a limited claim alleging discrimination against Asian American applicants on procedural grounds, reports Reuters.

Algorithmic Screening Triggers Industry Shift

The class action lawsuit, which was originally filed in 2023 by lead plaintiff Derek Mobley, alleges that Workday’s AI-driven applicant screening technology repeatedly filtered him out of job opportunities because he is Black, over the age of 40, and is disabled. Mobley claims he was rejected after applying for more than 100 positions through employers that use Workday’s recruiting platform.

Unlike most employment discrimination lawsuits, the case targets the software provider rather than individual employers. The plaintiffs argue that Workday’s algorithms rely on data and “proxy indicators”—including employment gaps—that can disproportionately disadvantage protected groups, even if the system does not explicitly consider race, age, or disability. Judge Lin agreed that those allegations were sufficient to move forward, particularly regarding disability discrimination claims.

National Jurisdictional Precedents

Workday argued that California’s anti-discrimination laws should not apply when applicants or jobs are located outside the state. The court rejected that position, allowing those claims to proceed and signaling that California-based technology companies may still face liability for AI products used nationwide.

The company has denied the allegations.

“Our technology looks only at job qualifications, not protected traits like race, age, or disability,” a Workday spokesperson said, adding that the company’s products are tested under its Responsible AI program to ensure they do not harm protected groups, reports IT Pro.

Corporate Accountability in the Automated Era

The ruling arrives as AI becomes increasingly embedded in corporate hiring. According to court filings cited by Reuters, more than 80% of U.S. employers—including nearly every Fortune 500 company—use AI-powered recruiting or applicant-screening tools in some capacity. Legal experts say this case could establish a landmark precedent by determining whether companies that develop AI hiring software—not just employers that use it—can be held responsible when automated systems allegedly produce discriminatory outcomes. If the plaintiffs ultimately prevail, the decision could reshape how organizations evaluate, audit, and deploy AI throughout the hiring process.

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