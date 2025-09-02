Business by Mary Spiller Atlanta Vegan Restaurant Battles Crime Wave as Owner Faces Closure Threat 'Over the last two years, we’ve had about five attempted break-ins. One of those times they actually got into the restaurant.'







A vegan restaurant in Southwest Atlanta is fighting to keep the doors open due to mounting financial strain due to crime.

Life Bistro, located in the Sylvan Hills neighborhood and owned by Issa Prescott, has endured five attempted break-ins over the past two years, Prescott said. The crimes have resulted in stolen equipment, cash, and damage costing more than $5,000 in repairs.

“Every single time they break the glass, that’s $1,000,” he said. “Not only do you have to replace the glass, but then you have to replace the locks on the doors.”

Security footage from July shows thieves throwing rocks through glass doors and forcing their way into the building. Items stolen over time include cash, iPads, point-of-sale systems, and even an employee’s shoes. Prescott said that despite making the restaurant cashless to deter theft, criminals have not stopped.

Prescott told Channel 2 Action News that these expenses have pushed the business to the brink of closing. Yet, he remains steadfast about staying put.

“We’ve had comments on Instagram, ‘Why don’t you move to a different neighborhood?’ and we’re not going anywhere,” Prescott said. “This is a food desert. We’re the only healthy eating option around here, and that was one of our visions when we opened—to provide healthier choices where there weren’t any.”

To help offset security expenses, Prescott has launched a fundraiser to pay for protective gates and other improvements. “We’re here to make a difference and offer a safe and healthy food option for people in this community,” he said.

He added, “We employ over 15 staff who support their families on the salaries they make from the restaurant. We operate on very thin margins and simply do not have the funds to cover this major expense. Whatever you can give to help is much appreciated.”

Atlanta police say local businesses can request extra patrols to combat crime in the area, but for Prescott, community support may be the key to keeping Life Bistro alive.

RELATED CONTENT: For Lavish The Band Founder Ebony Telesford, Grenada’s Spicemas Is More Than Profit- It’s Culture

