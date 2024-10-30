News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Atlanta Woman Arrested After Stealing $60K From Vulnerable Second Chance Renters An Atlanta woman was arrested for her rental scam that stole nearly $60,000 from vulnerable families.







A woman from Atlanta was arrested for stealing nearly $60,000 from renters who had been evicted and were searching for new homes.

Angela Denise Hasan, 44, is currently being held in the Clayton County Jail after a warrant was issued for her arrest over a fraudulent business targeting vulnerable renters, WSB-TV reports. As the owner of “Hasan 2nd Chance,” she allegedly operated a scam based on false promises of rental placements and eviction record sealing.

Hasan collected over $59,000 from multiple families who agreed to a “pledge” or fee for services, including clearing rent arrears and securing new homes. Authorities say she would meet her customers on the courthouse steps and convince them of her fraudulent services.

The Clayton County Police Department launched an investigation into Hasan after learning that multiple families were scammed by her “Hasan 2nd Chance” company. Clayton County deputies obtained warrants and arrested Hasan in Fayetteville.

“Hasan even met her victims on courthouse steps to seal the deal, convincing them that in exchange for a ‘pledge’ or fee, she’d wipe out rent arrears and secure them new homes,” the CCSO alert read.

“Unfortunately, the only thing disappearing was their hard-earned money, to the tune of over $59,000.”

“Let this be a reminder, folks: If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Stay vigilant, and know that your Sheriff’s Office is here to protect you from scams like these,” a spokesperson for the office added.

Hasan faces seven counts of theft by deception charges. Her first court hearing was Oct. 26, and her preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 2 in Clayton County Magistrate Court.

Authorities are encouraging anyone who thinks they are a victim of Angela Hasan or “Hasan 2nd Chance” to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3630.

