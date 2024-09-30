Tiffani Bailey Lash and Tashni-Ann Dubroy Are Revitalizing The Nation’s Only Black-Owned Beach

By Dr. Dionne Mahaffey

In the heart of South Carolina’s coastline lies a small but profoundly significant stretch of land known as Atlantic Beach. Once a vibrant sanctuary for Black travelers during segregation, this four-block town boasts a rich history of African American land ownership and community-building. Today, it is experiencing a revitalization, thanks to the dedication and vision of two extraordinary women: Dr. Tiffani Bailey Lash and Dr. Tashni-Ann Dubroy.

Lash and Dubroy, both HBCU graduates and co-founders of Tilair Capital, are spearheading efforts to preserve and reinvigorate Atlantic Beach, known affectionately as “The Black Pearl.” Their entrepreneurial spirit, honed through years of friendship and collaboration, has led them to invest in this historic community. But their mission extends far beyond real estate — at its core, it’s about legacy, culture, and ensuring that Black land ownership endures.

Serenity by Tilair: A Vision for the Future

Central to their efforts is Serenity by Tilair, a seven-bedroom luxury rental property designed to offer more than just a place to stay — it provides an experience. Lash first discovered Atlantic Beach while vacationing with her family and quickly recognized its potential. “One of my neighbors had purchased in Atlantic Beach and raved about it,” Lash recalls. “I walked the streets, met friendly neighbors, and it just felt like a happy community. I told Tash, ‘This is an amazing place, not just for business purposes but for our family legacy.'”

The property, which can accommodate up to 16 guests, was built with a meticulous eye for detail. “We wanted people to feel the peace and serenity that we felt when we first visited Atlantic Beach,” says Dubroy. “When professionals come to Atlantic Beach, they’re not just getting a vacation experience. They’re also getting an education in what this place means, its past, and its future.”

Serenity by Tilair offers high-end amenities, including butler services, personal chefs, and concierge services.

“We paid attention to every single detail,” adds Lash. “From the silk sheets to the fireballs by the pool, it’s designed to make guests feel like they’re somewhere special.”

But for Lash and Dubroy, Serenity by Tilair is just the beginning. Their long-term vision for Atlantic Beach includes attracting more Black investors and developers who share their passion for preserving the area’s cultural heritage. “We want more people to fall in love with Atlantic Beach,” Dubroy says. “We’re looking for compassionate investors who understand the importance of preserving Black ownership while also helping to grow the local economy.”

A Shared Journey of Entrepreneurship and Community

Lash and Dubroy’s friendship began during their doctoral studies and their entrepreneurial journey soon followed.

“We quickly realized that we shared an entrepreneurial spirit,” Dubroy recalls.

“When time came for us to be creative and think about what we could do next, we realized the haircare product industry was one that we could participate in.”

This led to the successful launch of their natural haircare brand, Tea and Honey Blends. However, even as they transitioned into new ventures, their partnership and drive for innovation only grew stronger.

Their latest endeavor, Tilair Capital, reflects their combined passion for business and community development.

“We’re not simply in Atlantic Beach to try to make a buck, but we are there contributing to the preservation of land and ownership and culture,” Dubroy said.

“This is about legacy, ensuring our children and the next generation understand why this place is important.”

The Rich Legacy of Atlantic Beach

Atlantic Beach was established in 1934 by George Tyson, a Black businessman who envisioned a haven where African Americans could enjoy the ocean, free from the discrimination of the segregated South. Over the years, it became a bustling resort town for Black travelers, attracting famous entertainers such as James Brown, Billie Holiday, and Ray Charles. It was a place where Black-owned businesses thrived, from hotels to nightclubs, offering a rare space for relaxation and joy during the harsh Jim Crow era.

However, like many other Black-owned communities built during segregation, Atlantic Beach faced challenges as integration expanded. After the Civil Rights Act of 1964, many Black beachgoers began to visit previously restricted white-owned beaches, leading to a decline in Atlantic Beach’s popularity. Over time, economic hardships and underinvestment left the town a shadow of its former self.

Despite this, Atlantic Beach remains unique in its ownership.

“It’s still primarily owned by African Americans,” Dubroy shared. “90% or 92% of the ownership is still in the hands of Black people, which is amazing considering the history of Black land loss in other parts of the country.”

Preserving Black-Owned Beachfronts: A Broader Struggle

The decline of Atlantic Beach is part of a broader story of Black land loss across the U.S. Black beach communities such as Bruce’s Beach in California and Sag Harbor in New York faced outright theft or gentrification that slowly eroded Black ownership. Daufuskie Island in South Carolina, another historically Black enclave, has also seen Black landowners pushed out as developers move in.

This history of loss is not lost on Lash and Dubroy. “We’re at risk because even when land has been in our families’ names for a long time, someone can negotiate with one family member who wants to sell, and they can get access to the property,” Dubroy explains, emphasizing the importance of education about Black land ownership.

“It’s important for us to teach the next generation about legacy and ownership. We have to hold onto these properties and ensure they produce monetary benefits for us while preserving the culture.”

A Call to Action for the Future

As they look ahead, Lash and Dubroy are focused on continuing to build and develop Atlantic Beach, not just as a vacation destination but as a thriving community for Black families and businesses.

“We need economic investment — physical infrastructure, small businesses, and educational resources,” Dubroy emphasized.

“The shoreline needs to be protected, and we need more recreational areas for young people. It’s about building from the ground up.”

Lash echoed this sentiment, calling for more people to get involved. “We want more people to tell Atlantic Beach’s story, to help with historic preservation, and to invest in its future.”

Through their work, Tiffani Bailey Lash and Tashni-Ann Dubroy are ensuring that the legacy of Atlantic Beach, the last surviving Black-owned beach in the U.S., remains intact for future generations. Their commitment to revitalizing the area while honoring its history is a powerful reminder of the importance of Black land ownership and cultural preservation. And as they continue their journey, they invite others to join in safeguarding the rich heritage of Atlantic Beach — the Black Pearl that once shined so brightly, and is now shining again.

