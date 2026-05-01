News by Kandiss Edwards Original ‘ATLien’ Big Boi To Executive Produce 1996 Atlanta Olympics Documentary We Ran The City also addresses the complexities associated with the Olympic games, including the displacement of local residents.







Atlanta native and Grammy-winning artist Antwan “Big Boi” Patton is set to executive produce a new documentary, titled Atlanta 1996: We Ran The City, which explores the cultural and social explosion of Atlanta surrounding the 1996 Centennial Olympic Games.

The project, recently green-lit for production, aims to go beyond the athletic competitions to tell the story of how the 1996 Olympics served as a catalyst for Atlanta’s transformation into one of the cultural capitals of the world. Big Boi will serve as an executive producer for the film, which will guide viewers through the era when Southern hip-hop, entrepreneurship and Black political power intersected on a global stage, Deadline reported. While the world focused on Centennial Olympic Park, the local community was experiencing a musical revolution led by the Dungeon Family, LaFace Records, and the rise of the “Dirty South” sound.

We Ran The City also addresses the complexities associated with the Olympic games, including the displacement of local residents and the long-term economic impact on the city’s historic Black neighborhoods. Through interviews with community leaders, athletes, and music icons, the film examines the dual reality associated with hosting the full Olympic event.

Big Boi is bringing his ATL stamp to the big screen, officially joining the upcoming We Ran The City documentary as an executive producer. It doesn’t get more Atlanta than this. Having the Outkast legend involved adds a layer of authenticity to a story… https://t.co/9ps8to1Fmi — Magic 95.5 (@Magiccolumbus95) April 30, 2026

The documentary synopsis details some of the key figures involved in the evolution of the city during that time.

“From the relentless drive of Roderick Anderson, known as “The Terminator,” to the undercover exploits of Glen Cummings, and the high-stakes political landscape navigated by Mayors Bill Campbell and Kaseem Reed, each story reveals a unique facet of Atlanta’s rise. The narrative is enriched by the insights of Dr. Maurice Hobson, who provides a historical and social context to the city’s evolution.”

A 2026 release of Atlanta 1996: We Ran The City would coincide with the 30th anniversary of the 1996 Games.

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