Attempted Murder Warrants Issued For Morgan State University Shooters, One Suspect In Custody

In a significant development following the horrifying mass shooting at Morgan State University, a 17-year-old male teen was arrested Oct. 12. Still, a second suspect remains at large, as confirmed by the Baltimore Police Department.

The juvenile suspect was apprehended without incident in Washington, D.C. and now faces multiple counts of attempted murder. Baltimore police collaborated with Washington, D.C. Metro police and federal law enforcement agencies to identify and locate the suspects, primarily relying on surveillance video obtained during the shooting.

In addition to the arrest, an attempted murder warrant has been issued for 18-year-old Jovan Williams, the second suspect in the case. Commissioner Richard Worley expressed his determination through a news release on the Baltimore Police website, stating, “We will not rest until Williams is in custody. While this arrest cannot undo the damage and trauma caused that day, it is my hope that it can bring some peace and justice to the victims, the Morgan community, and our city.”

The shooting occurred during a popular homecoming week event and left five people injured. The victims, the Morgan community, and the city grappled with the aftermath. Mayor Brandon M. Scott offered his support, saying, “We will continue to provide every level of support we have to the Morgan campus. As we do every day, the city will continue doing our part to reduce and end gun violence.”

David K. Wilson, president of Morgan State University, welcomed the arrest and commended the collaborative efforts of the Baltimore Police Department and the Morgan State University Police Department.

“We look forward to the day when all the individuals involved in the shooting are made to be held accountable for what took place,” he stated.

Toni M. Crosby, ATF Baltimore special agent in charge, highlighted the importance of community involvement in solving such crimes, saying, “The community is also part of this team, providing crucial context and information that can solve crimes and save lives.”

The authorities are urging anyone with information related to the shooting to contact Northeast District Detectives at 410-396-2444 or dial 911. Additionally, Metro Crime Stoppers and ATF are offering a reward of up to $9,000 for tips leading to an arrest and charges filed, and they can be reached at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

The investigation into the tragic incident at Morgan State University continues, and the community remains hopeful for further progress and justice. The shooting serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing issue of gun violence in the United States, with more than 547 mass shootings reported this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive, and 17 shootings at colleges and universities nationwide.