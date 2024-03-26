Money by Stacy Jackson Attorney Hosts ‘Secure Her Brand Social’ To Discuss Importance Of Trademark Protection Attorney Rosezena J. Pierce, Esq. will host several businesswomen during her Secure Her Brand Social for networking and trademark education.









The ladies will be popping out in their best pastel business attire this weekend as trailblazing attorney Rosezena J. Pierce, Esq., renowned as “The Biz Lawyer,” hosts a special edition of her acclaimed Secure Her Brand Social in celebration of Women’s History Month.

The exclusive event, tailored to empower female business owners, has been curated with an unwavering objective to offer a space to network, gain insight from industry professionals, and uncover innovative strategies to propel business. As stated in a press release: “Networking events like the Secure Her Brand Social play a pivotal role in business success…During Women’s History Month, it’s especially crucial for women entrepreneurs to seize opportunities for collaboration, mentorship, and skill-building.”

According to a webpage for the event, the Secure Her Brand Social agenda will be comprised of three segments: a “Trademark Tea Party,” “Trademark Therapy Session,” and “Trademarktini Hour.” The press release stated attendees will delve into the intricacies of trademark law as they participate in panel discussions on protecting and growing their businesses through trademark strategies, hear real-life stories from trademark owners, and attend a fireside chat and networking luncheon. Additionally, guests will partake in an interactive social media installation before unwinding and enjoying trademark-inspired cocktails.

Special confirmed guests include businesswoman and TV personality Yandy Smith, entertainment manager Stacia Mac, and real-estate mogul Mekeda Smith.

As “The Biz Lawyer,” Pierce empowers clients and entrepreneurs to secure their brands through trademark law and maximize business value. In 2022, BLACK ENTERPRISE spotlighted the attorney, whose firm was ranked No. 37 in the United States, filing over 3,500 trademarks at the time. “I always say an educated entrepreneur is a successful entrepreneur, but what is even more important is that we own the platforms that we are speaking from because that is where our profit comes from,” she stated.

Her passion to enlighten business owners on the importance of trademark protection under the five core values of being relatable, reliable, reputable, resilient, and responsive has gained her a current ranking of 15th among over 33,000 trademark attorneys in the United States, as stated in the press release.

Sponsored by R.J. Pierce Law Group, P.C., the exclusive Secure Her Brand Social will take place on March 30 from 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm in Atlanta. Tickets can be purchased on the event page.