Former Danity Kane Singer Aubrey O’Day Shuts Down Testimony Rumors In Diddy Trial

Following the conclusion of Cassie Ventura’s testimony in Sean Combs’ trial on charges including sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation for prostitution, former Danity Kane member Aubrey O’Day announced during a recent podcast interview that she would not be taking the stand.

According to People Magazine, before her appearance on the podcast, she had potentially teased her involvement in the trial via a May 14 Instagram post captioned “Hey New York!!! Where y’all think I should head first?”

The post was punctuated with a scale, similar to the one that is held aloft by Lady Justice, which led to some speculation that O’Day would testify in the case.

Adding to the speculation were earlier reports from outlets that O’Day had been subpoenaed, but those reports turned out to be false, neither the prosecution nor the defense had actually issued a subpoena for O’Day to testify in court.

O’Day told the hosts of “Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Present: Aubrey O’Day, Covering the Diddy Trial” that she did, however, have a meeting with Homeland Security. “No, I’m not here to testify for the Diddy trial, that I know of.” O’Day said before making a claim that she “was contacted by Homeland Security” and “did have a meeting with Homeland Security.”

O’Day continued, “I posted on my Instagram that I was here in New York and enjoying myself because I wanted to make it clear to everyone that I am not here testifying.”

As of the time of writing, Homeland Security has not confirmed or denied O’Day’s version of events, but the first days of the trial have been marked by Ventura’s testimony recounting the long-term relationship she shared with Combs, which she characterized as full of emotional abuse and coercion.

According to The Washington Post, O’Day’s former co-star on “Making The Band,” Dawn Richard, also testified in the trial, but there is some debate on how much of her testimony is going to be admissible by the court.

Richard’s testimony recounted the abuse allegations she levied against Combs in a 2024 lawsuit, which he said was a “series of false claims” in his denial of Richard’s lawsuit.

Richard testified that in 2009, Combs became violent with Ventura when she was at his Los Angeles home to record music and witnessed Combs attacking Ventura in the kitchen of his home.

“He came downstairs angry and was saying, where the f— was his eggs and he was telling Cassie she never gets anything right and where the f— was his food,” Richard told the jury. “And he came over to the skillet with the eggs in it and tried to hit her over the head and she fell to the ground.”

According to Richard, Combs privately told her and another bandmate, Kaleena Harper, that the violence they witnessed was just “passion” and “where he comes from, people who say something can end up missing.”

Combs’ trial and Richard’s testimony will continue on May 19.

