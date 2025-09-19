Lifestyle by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors Technical Simplicity: Audi Concept C Profiles At IAA Mobility Show In Munich, Germany Nothing short of phenomenal, the two-seat Concept C paves the way for a bevy of forthcoming Audi vehicles engineered from a formula incorporating simplicity and technical precision.







Experienced by Kimatni D. Rawlins

The advanced Audi Concept C is a product of the German automaker’s storied heritage, integrated into a simple yet modern design philosophy for the future. Inspired by the Type D Silver Arrow race car and the Audi TT–with influences from the R8–the RWD Concept C features an upright grille, clean surfaces, strong shoulder lines, and a centrally located battery.

I first laid eyes on the electric hardtop roadster at the industry-leading IAA Mobility Show in Munich, which focuses on human-centric technologies, safety advancements, and software-based automobile applications. Yes, beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder, but the Concept C consciously grasped everyone’s attention (including me) at the various venues Audi displayed it at.

I enjoy visiting Germany to immerse myself in its principles that focus on humanitarian needs and infrastructure enhancement. Some of its values and tenets include healthy and wholesome culinary experiences, welcoming visitors with respect and hospitality, uplifting its people with community services, and, of course, producing stellar, innovative German machines. There has always been a certain appeal within American culture that an Audi instills when you park it in your driveway, especially if you opt for an RS variant!

Nothing short of phenomenal, the two-seat Concept C paves the way for a bevy of forthcoming Audi vehicles engineered from a formula incorporating simplicity and technical precision. For example, the roadster’s new roof concept combines the elegance of a coupé with an open-top experience. The retractable hardtop opens and closes quickly, comprising two roof elements that enable the vehicle to maintain a uniform shape. And though it’s a concept, Audi will bring the sports car to life as a production model in 2027.

Some of the keystone exterior features include a new light theme incorporating four horizontally arranged elements in each headlight and taillight, a titanium-painted finish to bring out the precision, lightness, and strength of the Concept C, and two-tone 21” rims optimized for aerodynamics. The spokes are hollowed out to reduce weight. To stride through the wind like a swordfish in oceans, Audi enhanced the Concept C with racing componentry made from composite, polished carbon fiber.

Inside the cozy cockpit, you will find a 10.4″ foldable center display, haptic controls on the center console, physical controls finished in anodized aluminum, a round steering wheel featuring the four rings of Audi in a metal finish, metal door handles, and seats made out of natural materials to create a refined environment.

Audi’s ambition is to remain a global tech driver while decarbonizing the automobile. Yet, as the German automaker moves fluidly into the future like a ‘90s point guard from NY, the goal is to reduce the sensationalization of overly complicated technology. Thus, less becomes more.

