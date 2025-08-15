Business by Black Enterprise Crowning The Road: England’s Most Iconic Supercars And Grand Tourers Designers and artisans across the pond are magical with their bespoke craftsmanship and methods.







By Kimatni D. Rawlins

From the legendary performance of McLaren to the luxurious refinement of Aston Martin, Britain has a distinguished history of producing some of the world’s most iconic supercars and grand tourers. These vehicles are more than just modes of transportation; they are a showcase of exceptional engineering, timeless design, and a driving experience that has captivated enthusiasts for decades. Join us as we explore the models that have cemented their legacy as the most celebrated British machines on the road.

Recalling the test drive in San Diego with the all-new Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupé in the spring of 2007, we invited Nick Cannon, an aficionado of the British automaker, to join us as the first entertainer to witness and experience the convertible. The brother was ecstatic and lost his mind at the time. But that is the distinctive effect British automakers garner from urban car fanatics, especially me!

Designers and artisans across the pond are magical with their bespoke craftsmanship and methods. For example, when the Bentley GT hit the scene, it found a newfangled audience within the hip-hop community. I can’t tell you how many rap videos the coupe was featured in. The reverence for the sporty two-door was unimaginable. The momentum continues as I showcase four elite British models that will engage all five senses.

McLaren Artura Spider

McLarens are born and bred on the track. The latest interaction with the brand’s racing technology came in the form of a 2025 McLaren Artura Spider, finished with a vibrant Ventura Orange paint job. Artura originated from pairing “Art” and “Future,” precisely articulating McLaren’s vision of the perfect daily driver. Energetically balanced, there is nothing like 691 English horses racing down runways with authority from the twin-turbo V6 hybrid powertrain. Inherently resourceful, McLaren leverages the technology and expertise from its motorsports division to enhance the performance of its consumer fleet.

The Artura is constructed with super-lightweight materials, advanced driver-focused technologies, and inventive McLaren design and engineering techniques. Representing McLaren’s first series-production hybrid convertible, it produces 691-horsepower, pushing the vehicle from 0 to 62 mph in 3 seconds. Top speed is a remarkable 205 mph. The supercar also offers a short all-electric range of about 21 miles for quiet city cruising. The e-motor also empowers the gas engine for top-end acceleration when called upon.

Starting at $273,800, the model test-driven was equipped with nearly every option available, totaling $325,258.

Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II

As you can imagine, Ghost Series II is technologically progressive due to detailed product planning and modern design strategies. It enters the reinvention phase as the most successful model in the British marque’s history. Ghost owners will appreciate the updated 6.75-liter twin-turbo V12 engine distributing 563-horsepower, a Spirit of Ecstasy Clock Cabinet, upgraded 1,400-watt, 18-speaker Rolls-Royce Bespoke Audio, and Grey-Stained Ash and Duality Twill finishes.

The test car featured fully polished 22” wheels, which Rolls-Royce describes as an interplay of elegant folding surfaces highlighting the robust 9-spoke arrangement. All-wheel steering and all-wheel drive increase traction and improve maneuverability. Of course, the rear-hinged, automatically closing coach doors and the famed Rolls-Royce door umbrellas are key attributes of the Ghost Series II. Interested parties can order and specify their Ghost Series II at any Rolls-Royce Motor Cars NA authorized dealer commencing at $355,000. The $420,000 Black Badge Ghost Series II amplifies the game by integrating above and beyond amenities.

The posh, Bespoke cabin of the Series II is creatively curated from hand-stitched materials, precious metals, advanced digitization, omnipresent illumination, and new fabrics. For example, the richly grained Grey-Stained Ash is a natural open-pore wood finished by hand and highlighted with microscopic metallic particles for a shining effect. Optional features include reclining Serenity Seating akin to a mobile spa, a Champagne cooler, an automatic folding picnic table, lambswool floormats, illuminated treadplates, and the Shooting Star Headliner, all designed to provide occupants with memorable excursions.

The Return of Aston Martin’s Legendary Vanquish V12

Numerous devotees of British design philosophies first became acquainted with the Vanquish in the 2002 James Bond spy film Die Another Day, which starred Pierce Brosnan as 007. Quite the contrary, I wished to live another day to take full advantage of Aston Martin’s 2025 Vanquish V12 and its intoxicating acceleration.

Stunningly beautiful and ambitiously powerful, the RWD supercar from Gaydon is backed by a 5.2-liter Twin-Turbo V12 releasing 824-horsepower for a top speed of 214 mph and a 3.2-second 0-60 mph time. In addition, Formula 1 credibility is essential, since racing is aligned with the company’s history. What Aston Martin learns from the track is instilled into consumer products. Reserved for the upper echelon of society, just under 1,000 examples will be made annually for $429,000.

Step inside to admire the uber-luxurious and technical cockpit. Intimate details begin with semi-aniline leather, 16-way adjustable sports plus seats, carbon-fiber paneling (or metal trim), a new 15-speaker Bowers & Wilkins bespoke audio system, and the fully digital 10.25” customizable touchscreen, which sits at an angle. The in-house engineered, custom infotainment system is utilized on three other Aston Martins (DB12, Vantage, and DBX 707) to bring the brand up to speed with today’s standards. For example, Wireless Apple CarPlay is available, and the Aston Martin Connected Car app is the nucleus for typical operations. I’m also elated that the Vanquish V12 incorporates physical buttons and dials instead of just touch-capacitive.

In addition to luxurious rides, Aston Martin’s Formula One team has actively committed to diversity and inclusion, with a particular focus on creating opportunities for Black individuals and students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). As part of its “Make A Mark” strategy, the team has partnered with organizations like the Aleto Foundation to provide bespoke leadership and mentorship programs for young ethnic minority students, aiming to break down barriers to entry in motorsport and STEM careers. Additionally, in collaboration with partners such as Cognizant and Citi, Aston Martin has held panel discussions and events to inspire students from HBCUs and underserved communities, showcasing pathways into the sport beyond driving. The team also celebrates Black History Month with internal events to honor the contributions of its diverse workforce and foster an inclusive culture where every team member feels represented and empowered.

New Bentley Continental GT Speed Electrifies

When the Continental GT first hit the scene, it was a cultural phenomenon that became a universal driveway display for influential individuals, from pro athletes to music artists. Today, the British grand tourer represents top-notch engineering, design, and technology practices related to performance and interior personalization from Bentley’s traditional bespoke materials and decorative finishes.

The current GT Speed is a plug-in hybrid featuring a 25.9 kWh battery and 140 kW e-motor, providing 50 miles of electric range for driving quietly and efficiently through the city. The marvel is powered by a stalwart 4-liter twin-turbo V8 (shared with the Porsche Panamera) that produces a combined 771-horsepower for a 0 to 60 mph time of 3.1 seconds. Added performance stems from active AWD, all-wheel steering, an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission with paddle shifters, and twin exhaust outlets that rumble when pushed. Switch to Sport mode to automatically open the valves and exhaust, producing thrilling audible notes.

Bentley is famous for its custom and premium interior materials, whether dark chrome or stone veneers. Owners consistently come to Bentley to present their unique expressions, mainly through color combos and hand-finished materials. The vehicle has been upgraded with connected services using Google’s network, air ionization, and wellness seat technology. Quilted doors, three-dimensional leather textures, and perforated bucket seats set the tone for stellar craftsmanship. The icing on the cake comes in the form of the 3-way Bentley Rotating Display, which is interchangeable to show either a handcrafted veneer, three analog dials, or the 12.3” navigation screen. Pricing starts at $302,100.

It needs to be stated that Rolls-Royce ownership is a potent symbol of success. This luxury brand has been embraced by prominent figures in the Black community, including athletes like Floyd Mayweather and Shaquille O’Neal, as well as artists like Jay-Z and Beyoncé

, who reportedly own a custom-built Rolls-Royce Boat Tail valued at over $28 million.

Entrepreneurship has also played a key role, with Thomas Moorehead becoming the first African American Rolls-Royce dealer in the U.S. in 2001; his company, Sterling Motorcars, now generates over $600 million annually and supports the community through various initiatives. Reflecting this growing market and social awareness, Rolls-Royce has made a public commitment to diversity and inclusion within its workforce and leadership, implementing programs like a global leadership initiative for Black, Asian, and other ethnic groups to increase representation.

The company also celebrates UK and US Black History Months and has adapted its marketing to authentically reflect its diverse consumer base, a notable evolution from a historical reliance on stereotypes.

So, you can get with this, or you can get with that. But no matter what, a luxury British ride is where it’s at!

