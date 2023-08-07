 Montgomery Mayor Promises Justice After Alabama Brawl Goes Viral

MONTGOMERY, AL - OCTOBER 26: Civil Rights attorney Fred Gray, (C), shares a moment with his wife Carol, (L), and Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed, (R), during a ceremony October 26, 2021, in which the City of Montgomery renamed Jeff Davis Avenue Fred D. Gray Avenue in Montgomery, Alabama. (Photo by Julie Bennett/Getty Images)

After the duel of the summer at an Alabama riverfront went viral, the mayor of Montgomery is promising that justice will prevail.

Montgomery Mayor Steven L. Reed, a Black man, released a statement via Twitter announcing that several people involved were arrested. Last night, the Montgomery Police Department acted swiftly to detain several reckless individuals for attacking a man who was doing his job,” Reed wrote. “Warrants have been signed and justice will be served.”

According to BLACK ENTERPRISE coverage, the Alabama brawl started after a Black security guard asked the white owners of a pontoon boat to move as a ferry was attempting to dock. Videos of the incident began to circulate, showing people suddenly attacking the dock worker—one man even swimming from another part of the lake to assist.

While the attack began, Black onlookers jumped to the security guard’s defense, including one person hitting an assailant with a steel chair. Black Twitter had a time comparing the event to the old WWE days. Some are calling it “the new Boston Tea Party” and claim Harriet Tubman and other civil rights icons would be proud.

According to WFSA 12, at least four arrest warrants have been issued in connection with the altercation.

While the internet is having a ball with the situation, Mayor Reed reiterates that violence has no place in Montgomery. “As our police department investigates these intolerable actions, we should not become desensitized to violence of any kind in our community,” Reed said. “Those who choose violence will be held accountable by our criminal justice system.”

