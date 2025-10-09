Women by Jeroslyn JoVonn Aurora James Says SheaMoisture’s Partnership With Fifteen Percent Pledge Shows That ‘They Get It’ Aurora James is praising SheaMoisture for maintaining its support of Black-owned businesses amid broader corporate shifts on DEI initiatives.







As support for diverse businesses falters amid political attacks on DEI, Aurora James is praising SheaMoisture for standing out as a major company willing to back initiatives led by people of color.

Fresh off SheaMoisture’s announcement of expanding the Dartmouth Fellowship program in partnership with the Fifteen Percent Pledge, James is sharing what the collaboration means for Black entrepreneurs amid corporate pullbacks on DEI and a political climate rolling back prior progress.

“It’s a joy to partner with SheaMoisture, because they get it – diversity is in their DNA,” James told Essence. “This brand has been supporting Black consumers and entrepreneurs since day one.”

Through the partnership, James and the Fifteen Percent Pledge team will help select half of the 20 participants for the SheaMoisture Fellowship at Dartmouth’s Tuck School of Business. Launched in 2015, the fellowship fully funds women entrepreneurs’ attendance, providing access to top-tier business education and networks that can transform the trajectory of their businesses.

This year’s fellowship, with the Pledge’s involvement, guarantees that at least half of the participants are Black-owned businesses, reflecting James’s ongoing mission to push major retailers to dedicate 15% of their shelf space to Black-owned brands.

“I started the Pledge with a call to action for companies to make long-term, sustained investments in Black founders – because at this point, we all know that writing one check or launching one collaboration is not going to move the needle toward equity,” she said.

Amid a challenging climate for diverse business owners, James remains optimistic, highlighting Pledge supporters who have not only maintained their support for Black-owned businesses but have even strengthened their commitments.

“It’s hard not to feel like we’re backtracking right now,” she said. “But the good news is, our strongest partners at the Pledge – who have always been in it for the right reasons – are doubling down on their commitments to equity. Because they understand it’s a smart business proposition.”

Over the 10-year history of the SheaMoisture Fellowship at Dartmouth’s Tuck School of Business, more than 100 women have participated, achieving an average revenue growth of 14.3% and a 6% increase in profit margins. James is now eager to see that success extend to Black women-owned businesses.

“We really hope to see founders walk away from the Dartmouth experience with tools and lessons to scale their businesses sustainably,” she said. “If these women head home from this experience and create a ripple effect of wealth, innovation, and opportunity in their communities, that’s how we know the work is working.”

