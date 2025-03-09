Celebrity News by Daniel Johnson Xavier Worthy Not Charged After Arrest In Alleged Domestic Incident Williamson County District Attorney Shawn Dick dismissed the charges against Worthy, a former standout player for the University of Texas, after speaking with multiple witnesses







Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy will not be charged following his March 7 arrest on suspicion of an assault against a family or household member by impeding their breathing, a third-degree felony in Texas, where Worthy still maintains a residence.

According to The Austin American-Statesman, Williamson County District Attorney Shawn Dick dismissed the charges against Worthy, a former standout player for the University of Texas, after speaking with multiple witnesses.

Per an email Dick’s office sent to the Statesman, “After further investigation by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office and further discussion with a third-party witness, Mr. Worthy and his attorneys, this case is being declined at this time pending completion of the investigation by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office. Mr. Worthy and his lawyers are fully cooperating with this investigation,” the email read.

Dick’s office continued, “We will continue to evaluate the case. As is our practice with all declines, should you develop additional information indicative of probable cause in this case, our office will consider that information and may present the case at that time to a Williamson County Grand Jury.”

Although Worthy remained in the Williamson County Jail some time after 5:50pm on March 8, Dick’s office informed the outlet that it typically takes a few hours for any release to process, and he has since been released from custody.

Two of Worthy’s lawyers, Sam Bassett and Chip Lewis maintained their client’s innocence shortly after news of his arrest broke.

Per their statement to the Statesman, Worthy’s arrest is allegedly part of a plot by someone Worthy was romantically involved with.

“We are aware of the allegation that led to Mr. Worthy’s arrest. We are working with law enforcement in Williamson County to ensure they have the benefit of the totality of circumstances that led to this allegation. The complainant was recently asked to vacate Mr. Worthy’s residence upon discovery of her infidelity. She has refused to do so and made a number of extortive efforts prior to resorting to this baseless allegation against Mr. Worthy.”

According to the Texas State Penal Code, the charge of which Worthy was originally accused is defined as “intentionally, knowingly, or recklessly impeding the normal breathing or circulation of the blood of the person by applying pressure to the person’s throat or neck or by blocking the person’s nose or mouth,” and carries a sentence of two to 10 years in prison and/or a maximum fine of up to $10,000.

Per a report from ESPN, Worthy and the woman, whose name has not been released, were in a dispute after she allegedly refused to leave his residence when asked, according to his lawyers.

Per his representation, the woman caused property damage and scratched Worthy’s face, but he informed the police that he would not seek to press any charges against her.

Worthy’s arrest marks the second consecutive offseason that a Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver has found themselves being investigated by law enforcement after their rookie season, following Rashee Rice’s alleged hit-and-run incident in 2024.

