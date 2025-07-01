Career by Black Enterprise Give Back Without Burning Out: The High Achiever’s Guide To Impact You’re not alone in this balancing act







Reader’s Question:

Hello Fairygodmentor,

I want to make a lasting impact in my career and my community. How do I balance personal ambition with giving back?

– Building a Legacy



Dear Building a Legacy,

First of all, what a powerful question. The fact that you want to make a lasting impact in your career and your community already tells me you’re living in your purpose.

I hear you loud and clear: How do you rise in your career without leaving your values behind?

You’re not alone in this balancing act. Quite a number of purpose-driven professionals, especially those of us who feel called to give back to our communities, struggle to find that sweet spot between personal ambition and servant leadership. But let me offer you this truth: it doesn’t have to be an either-or situation. You can pursue your dreams and be a force for good, but it starts with clarity and intention.

Let’s use a bit of my RISE© framework to unpack this:

Reflect: Define your version of legacy.

It’s so easy to get caught up in what society tells us about impact. Making a huge impact doesn’t have to always be loud, public, or have the most viral hashtags. Legacy isn’t about doing all the things — it’s about doing the right things that align with the gifts and values you bring to this world. Tie it to your WHY. Ask yourself: What am I uniquely positioned to change? What brings me joy? What am I great at? Who can benefit from that? That’s where your legacy lives. Remember to tie it to your WHY to stay grounded.

Identify: Give from your zones of joy, genius, and justice.

Look for opportunities where your natural talents, passions, and desire for change align. Maybe you’re an incredible project manager — what if mentoring early-career professionals lights you up? Maybe your lived experience could help open doors for someone else. I love to lift while I climb. It’s like a legacy double dip. You grow as you’re helping others do the same. You don’t need a stage or a platform to give back — just intention and consistency.

Strategize: Protect your purpose and peace with boundaries

You know I keep it real, so I’m going to tell it like it is — burnout doesn’t serve anyone. You can’t pour from an empty cup, no matter how ambitious or generous you are. Try scheduling your giving back the same way you plan your career goals. Build “legacy time” into your calendar — maybe that’s one afternoon a month for mentoring or a quarterly volunteer project. That kind of structure ensures you show up fully for yourself and others.

Execute: Ask boldly, serve deeply.

In my book, Show Your Ask, I remind readers that asking is a form of advocacy — for yourself and for those you’re trying to uplift. Don’t be afraid to ask for resources, support, or collaboration. You don’t have to dim your light to help someone else shine. The brighter you shine, the more light you can reflect to others.

So, Building a Legacy, here’s your next assignment: You can chase your dreams without guilt. You can lead, grow, thrive, and serve others while protecting your peace. Your legacy is being written every day — in your decisions, your boundaries, your courage, and your heart. Remember you are your ancestors’ wildest dreams. Keep sharing your shine.

You got this!

Yours truly,

Your Fairygodmentor®

About Joyel Crawford:

(Photo: Kirsten White Photography)

Joyel Crawford is an award-winning career and leadership development professional and founder of Crawford Leadership Strategies, a consultancy that empowers results-driven leaders through coaching, training, and facilitation. She’s the best-selling author of Show Your Ask: Using Your Voice to Advocate for Yourself and Your Career.

Have a question for Your Fairygodmentor®?

Submit your career and leadership questions, whether it’s about navigating a micromanager, setting boundaries, negotiating for a raise, or handling burnout. Ask Your Fairygodmentor® today!