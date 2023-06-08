Azealia Banks Wilds Out In A Message To DC Young Fly Amid Jacky Oh Death

Rapper Azealia Banks is under fire after sending a disturbing message to comedian DC Young Fly in response to the death of his longtime partner Jacky Oh.

The “212” rapper is apparently still not over the shady jokes they threw at each other on “Wild ‘N Out” five years ago. Banks has seemingly had it out for DC since her 2018 appearance on Nick Cannon’s sketch comedy show where she later alleged being mistreated and called “ugly,” as noted by the Music Times.

Banks took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, June 7 to issue her morbid response to the passing of Jacky Oh, who DC shares three young children with.

“DC Young Fly spent years disguising his own deeply rooted hatred of self as joked pointed at women’s beauty,” Banks wrote in posts shared on Twitter. “Projecting his own feelings about his own ugliness unto women perfectly secure in their own skin.”

“In the end… I won,” she continued.

Azealia Banks made a message to dc young fly & his family…. like this was so not needed. That lady has babies and this is not some type of karma ritual pic.twitter.com/4p3Prwd3LU — NATE (@NATERERUN) June 7, 2023

“That [Jacky Oh] girl must have been so deeply insecure about herself,” Banks added.

She went on to reference her five-year-old “Wild ‘N Out” appearance while shaming DC for calling “such a gorgeous woman as Azealia Banks… ugly on National television while a bunch of black people laughed.”

“Ironically, deat at 32 exactly on my 32nd birthday,” Banks wrote. “You ni***s are going to learn to stop f***ing with me.”

After sending out the disturbing messages, the rapper started trending across social media with many saying they were canceling her for good in response to her latest antics.

“I truly think Azealia banks really is one disgusting person she is still mad over something that was said by DC young fly multiple seasons ago,” one user wrote.

“SHE CANCELLED,” added another.

Another called Banks “unwell” while sharing the old video clip of what ignited her feud with DC Young Fly.

Azealia Banks literally started with DC Young Fly then got mad when he roasted her back..TO A CRISP. And THIS is why she's celebrating the death of his child's mother? Shorty is unwell asf.pic.twitter.com/UPjeis3GX8 — thong song enthusiast. (@thePLAINESTjane) June 7, 2023