B. Simone Accused Of Trying To 'Capitalize' On Grief & Loss Of Jacky Oh

B. Simone is being called out for seemingly encouraging fans to subscribe to her Instagram close friends amid the loss of late Wild ‘N Out star, Jacky Oh.

Many have been extending their condolences and support after Jacky Oh was found unresponsive in Miami last week just days after she announced plans for a “mommy makeover.” The former Wild ‘N Out girl leaves behind three children shared with comedian DC Young Fly and a swarm of loved ones.

Among those who shared a bond with Jacky Oh is fellow Wild ‘N Out star B. Simone, who announced her plans to stay low-key on social media amid the loss of her friend. But it’s how B. Simone announced her hiatus that ignited a backlash on social media.

The MTV star was trending on Tuesday after posting a message to her Instagram Story that seemingly promoted a subscription to her close friends.

“If your not on my close friends your not going to see much of my life during this time,” she wrote in a post. “Close friends I love you…thank you for being a safe space.”

At the bottom was a link to “JOIN MY CLOSE FRIENDS NOW!!” which is a service she charges $9.99 for.

B. Simone is being accused of exploiting Jacky Oh death. Followers accuse her of trying to capitalise on her friend's passing by making people pay for access to her close friends on Instagram. Thoughts??? #BSimone #JackyOh #Lovelytitv pic.twitter.com/d769KohVLd — lovelyti (@lovelyti) June 7, 2023

Onlookers wasted no time blasting B. Simone for seemingly trying to profit from how she’s mourning the loss of Jacky Oh.

“Damn Jacky, not even gone a week & She finna capitalize on her ouu weww lord,” one spectator wrote on The Shade Room.

“This ain’t friending / grieving at all , This is SICK ASF ‼️” added someone else.

The slander continued on Twitter with users accusing B. Simone of “advertising” her platform in the form of grieving the loss of her friend.

“B. Simone is a whole a**hole,” one user quipped. “Your friend just died and now, you’re advertising an opportunity for the public to PAY you to be in your close friends under the guise of seeing you grieve and not what it really is: you using a messed up moment as a money grab. Sick sh*t, smh.”

B. Simone is a whole asshole. Your friend just died and now, you're advertising an opportunity for the public to PAY you to be in your close friends under the guise of seeing you grieve and not what it really is: you using a messed up moment as a money grab. Sick shit, smh — Will Smith Slapped Me (@AshleyShyMiller) June 6, 2023

There were some B. Simone fans who attempted to defend the social media influencer saying she always promotes subscribing to her close friends. But one spectator shut down that notion saying “Even if she was promoting paying to be in her close friends before…this is poor timing and tacky.”

Y’all defending B. Simone in my mentions is not going to change the fact that even if she was promoting paying to be in her close friends before…this is poor timing and tacky. But y’all go off. 🤗 — Certified Hoodie Thief 🏁💎💍 (@KryssyLaReina) June 7, 2023

This isn’t the first time B. Simone has been accused of trying to get one over on the public to gain a profit. In 2020, the podcast host was accused of plagiarizing bloggers to craft her self-help book, via BuzzFeed.

B. Simone has yet to respond to why she’s currently trending.

