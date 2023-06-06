Complaints Against Jacky Oh’s Alleged Surgeon Resurface And Reveal Claims Of Being ‘Mutilated’

Newly surfaced reports reveal the alleged botched procedures performed by the surgeon Jacky Oh visited days before her sudden death.

Speculation has mounted after Jacky Oh’s untimely passing in Miami last week at 32. The shocking news came days after the former “Wild ‘N” Out” girl shared a since-deleted Instagram photo posing alongside Zachary “Dr. Zach” Okhah of PH-1 Miami announcing her “mommy makeover,” Page Six reports.

Now details are surfacing into the past defamation lawsuits Dr. Zach filed against patients who accused him of leaving them “mutilated,” among other complaints.

In July 2021, Okhah sued Leila Penn for more than $30,000 for leaving a RealSelf review accusing him of mutilating her body. He also claims she defamed him by engaging with other reviews to persuade prospective patients to seek services elsewhere.

In August of that same year, Okhah filed another $30,000 defamation lawsuit against Kyla Neirenburg after leaving a Google review claiming “happy patients” of Dr. Zach “don’t exist.” She also encouraged prospective patients to read his RealSelf reviews because his positive Google reviews were likely “fake” and “written by their own staff or friends.”

The surgeon dismissed both lawsuits without prejudice in December 2021. Now with Jacky Oh passing away just days after promoting the doctor, his dark past is coming to light.

An investigation into Jacky Oh’s death remains ongoing. She leaves behind her three young children shared with “Wild ‘N Out” star DC Young Fly, daughters Nova and Nala, and son Prince.

On Saturday, DC Young Fly, real name is John Whitfield, and his family released a statement asking for privacy during this difficult time, People reports.

“We thank everyone for their well wishes and ask for privacy during this difficult time,” the statement read.

Baltimore Ravens star Odell Beckham Jr. also shared a statement from Jacky Oh’s family on his Instagram Story. The NFL wide receiver reportedly met Jacky Oh through his partner Lauren Wood.

“It is with [sad] hearts we share with you that Jacklyn aka MsJackyOh has passed away on Wednesday, May 31st 2023,” the statement read. “Our family is still processing this very tragic and unexpected loss; we ask that you please give us privacy during this time.”

