Celebrity News by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton The Notorious B.I.G. Limited Edition Street Signs Being Sold In Recognition Of 30th Anniversary Of ‘Ready To Die’ 'We are excited to offer a unique opportunity for you to own a piece of NYC history that commemorates his Brooklyn street,' said NYC DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez







Brooklyn has found another way to celebrate The Notorious B.I.G.’s debut album, Ready to Die, which debuted on Sept. 13, 1994. The New York City Department of Transportation (NYC DOT) announced that it is selling limited-edition street signs for the 30th anniversary of the first album released on Bad Boy Records.

NYC DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez made the announcement on Sept. 23, letting New Yorkers and hip-hop fans know that a limited number of commemorative “Christopher ‘Notorious B.I.G.’ Wallace Way” street signs will be for sale.

“Notorious B.I.G. famously said to ‘Spread love – it’s the Brooklyn way’ – and now, as a tribute to the legacy of an iconic rapper and storyteller, we are excited to offer a unique opportunity for you to own a piece of NYC history that commemorates his Brooklyn street,” said Rodriguez in a written statement. “We hope his fans go check it out – and stay tuned for our next monthly sign drop, which will allow all who love New York City to celebrate the people, places, and special occasions that make it the greatest city in the world.”

If you need this in your collection, you’d have to hurry up, as only 100 signs will be available. The street signs can be purchased online for $75 at the CityStore, the Official Store of the City of New York. Sadly, you can only purchase one since only 100 are being sold. The proceeds will benefit the city’s general fund.

In June 2019, the Christopher “Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace Way street sign was placed at the corner of St. James Place and Fulton Street, where B.I.G. grew up in the Clinton Hill section of Brooklyn.

This news comes after Timberland announced plans to release two colorways, wheat and black, to celebrate the late rapper’s first album. The boots will be available on Sept. 27 for hip-hop fans or Biggie fans who would like to purchase them. They will retail for $210, and the wheat-colored ones will be offered in grade-school sizing for $120.

The larger-than-life recording artist died at 26 on Mar. 26, 1997, weeks before the debut of his second album, Life After Death.