The Notorious B.I.G. x Timberland Collection To Be Released Late September

Timberland, the unofficial hip-hop footwear of the 1990s, is releasing a collaborative effort with the estate of Christopher Wallace to celebrate the 30th anniversary of The Notorious B.I.G.’s debut album, Ready to Die.

According to Footwear News, Timberland plans to release two colorways, wheat and black, to celebrate the late rapper’s first album, released on Bad Boy Records in 1994. Word of the announcement comes about 30 years after the album’s release, which was on Sept. 13, 1994.

Aptly titled, The Notorious B.I.G. x Timberland 6-Inch Premium Waterproof Boots collection is a replica of the “Timbs” many hip-hop fans wore over the years when the boot was extremely popular among people who listened to and absorbed hip-hop. Fans of the company and the Brooklyn rapper will appreciate the “The Notorious B.I.G.” insignia embedded on the leather heel collar that uses the same typeface seen on the classic album, two hangtags, one in black and gold with a king’s crown emblem and another showing the Ready to Die album cover in leather. There is even a stamping of the baby who appeared on the album cover.

The Notorious B.I.G. x Timberland (2024) 🎤👑 pic.twitter.com/wytbpSpv2m — Modern Notoriety (@ModernNotoriety) September 14, 2024

For hip-hop fans, or more specifically, Biggie fans who would like to purchase the boots, they will be available on Sept. 27. They will retail for $210, and the wheat color ones will be offered in grade school sizing for $120.

This year is also the 30th anniversary of Biggie’s first release, “Juicy,” off the Ready to Die album. The lyrical genius was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2020. Earlier this year, the Library of Congress inducted Ready To Die into the National Recording Registry.