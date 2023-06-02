‘Wild ‘N Out’ Star Who Shares 3 Children With DC Young Fly, Passes Away At 32

Many are mourning the loss of former “Wild ‘N Out” castmember Jacky Oh who died Wednesday at the age of 32.

Details surrounding Jacky’s, real name Jacklyn Smith, exact cause of death remain scarce but a since-deleted Instagram post announced her stay in Miami to undergo a “Mommy makeover,” according to TMZ. Social media pages for Nick Cannon’s Wild ‘N Out reposted a statement from BET that confirmed Jacky’s death.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented Wild N’ Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed,” the statement read.

“Jacky Oh was a loving friend and beloved colleague of the Wild ‘N Out cast throughout five seasons. More importantly, she was a tremendous mother to three beautiful children. The BET Media Group extends our sincere condolences to the Smith family, DC Young Fly, B Simone, Nick Cannon, and all friends who loved and cared for Jacky Oh during this difficult time.”

Jacky shared three young children with comedian DC Young Fly, daughters Nova and Nala, and son Prince, who they welcomed last year. The couple met on the set of Wild ‘N Out in 2015 and while they never married, maintained a steady long-term relationship.

The MTV star was a devoted mother whose last Instagram posts highlighted her three children and love for motherhood.

Many have been leaving comments sending their condolences and prayers to Jacky’s young children and loved ones as well as messages of support to DC Young Fly.

“This is really sad she has a whole family,kids, friends people who loves her and care and now this,” one person wrote.

“GOD WRAP YOUR ARM’S AROUND THESE BABIES🙏🏾,” added someone else.

“Praying for you and the family big dog..🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾,” one fan wrote under DC’s recent post highlighting his three young children.

