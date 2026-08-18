Courtesy of B2K Uncategorized by Janee Bolden B2K On Money, Maturity And The Business Of A Comeback The four artists are approaching business with a level of intentionality.







Written By Janeé Bolden

B2K has spent the better part of 25 years proving that some legacies don’t fade; they evolve. Since bursting onto the scene in 2001 with hits like “Uh Huh,” “Gots Ta Be,” and the chart-topping “Bump, Bump, Bump,” Omarion, Lil Fizz, J-Boog, and Raz B helped define an era of R&B. The group sold millions of records, earned Platinum certifications, won a Billboard Music Award, and cultivated a fan base that has continued to show up through solo careers, reality television, reunion tours, and now, a long-awaited return to the studio.

The road hasn’t been without its detours. Public breakups, personal growth, and years spent pursuing individual paths made a reunion seem uncertain at times. But after 25 years, the group says the biggest change isn’t just their chemistry. It’s their mindset.

As B2K prepares to release Eclipse, its first studio album since 2002’s Pandemonium, the four artists are approaching business with a level of intentionality that only comes with experience. The teenagers who once splurged on luxury cars and jewelry are now talking about budgets, investing, commercial real estate, technology, touring as a long-term business model, and creating wealth that extends beyond entertainment.

BLACK ENTERPRISE caught up with B2K to talk about the financial lessons they learned the hard way, how they’ve redefined success, and why they believe this chapter is their most meaningful yet.

Twenty-five years later, why is now the right time for a new B2K project?

Omarion: I think it’s time because we’ve all matured. We all have grown through our personal, individual experiences and as a collective. That’s something the world hasn’t really seen. We’ve lived our lives out loud, we’ve reconciled, we’ve taken accountability. If that story has been told, I haven’t seen it.

J-Boog: It’s really about timing. We all have our individual careers and different things we’re pursuing, but right now everybody has the availability to invest the time. And then it’s God. He’s in control. He’s going to set the table, and I feel like this is the table He set for us. It all just made sense.

Looking back at your first run, what’s the biggest financial lesson you wish you’d learned earlier?

Raz B: There’s a big difference between earning money and understanding financial literacy and learning how to manage your money and where to put it. Investing in different sectors creates multiple revenue streams. Learn how to make your money grow for you.

J-Boog: Stay away from the car dealership, stay away from the club, and stay away from the jewelry—those three.

Fizz: Those are all my weaknesses.

J-Boog: We made an abundance of money, but we were young and influenced by everything around us. I wouldn’t take those memories back because I had a ball, but now, as a father, I’m focused on building generational wealth and putting my money in places where it can grow instead of just blow.

Omarion: Money shouldn’t be emotional. It should support your life and your livelihood. We made a lot of money, but it would have been nice to have a financial guru tell us, ‘These moments are not going to last forever.’ Now it’s about budgeting, doing your own due diligence, and understanding your finances instead of blindly trusting other people.

Did you have financial mentors, or did you have to become your own teachers?

Fizz: We really had to become our own financial literacy teachers. I was living beyond my means.

Raz B: I had three cars and a motorcycle when I was 19.

J-Boog: We all live and learn.

Raz B: I definitely learned when the repo man pulled up.

How are you thinking about building wealth outside of music today?

J-Boog: I’m a day trader. I’m heavily invested in the stock market. I’m also interested in commercial real estate and television and film production.

Omarion: Technology. There are so many opportunities there. I invest in things I actually like. That’s an important lesson. You don’t have to know everything, but you should invest in things you genuinely believe in.

Raz B: I’ve invested in a company called Fanbase, in its early phases in the first round; technology, real estate renovations, and stocks. I’m also looking into other businesses. I want to invest in porta-potties. I’ve been looking at this investment for some time.

Fizz: My biggest investment is myself and my son. One of the things… you always want to put your money into something you love so it doesn’t feel like work… I invest in my son and watching him grow into the man I know he can be.

What opportunities do artists have today to build wealth beyond album sales?

Omarion: There are companies now that make artists more of a partner instead of just offering distribution. There are a lot of creative opportunities if you’re willing to look for them.

J-Boog: Learn how to trade. Whether it’s stocks, futures, or day trading, technology has opened up opportunities for people to build wealth from anywhere. If you understand how to compound your money over time, you can create another stream of income.

Touring has always been a huge part of B2K’s success. Why is live performance still such an important business strategy?

Raz B: Touring is a huge component of long-term success. There comes a time when radio isn’t playing your records as much, but if you have a loyal fan base and people know you put on a great live show, they’ll keep showing up. We’ve been fortunate enough to tour arenas for the past 20 years, and hopefully stadiums are next.

Omarion: Touring is hand-to-hand combat. It’s where you really connect with your audience. You’re turning up your energy, your visibility, and your finances all at once. We’ll keep touring because that’s always been special for us.

How has your definition of wealth changed?

J-Boog: I’m not at a place where I feel like I have to show people I have money. I do what I want to do, when I want to do it. That’s wealth to me. People I know who have the most money look like they have no money… until you get into their real life.

Raz B: Real wealth is how you take care of yourself. Your health, your family, your knowledge. That’s real wealth.

Omarion: Abundance isn’t just having a lot of money. It’s having access. It’s having relationships. It’s having people who genuinely love you and will be there for you. That’s wealth.

Finally, why did you decide to call the album Eclipse?

Omarion: It has depth. It tells the story of B2K. We came to eclipse the game. We came to get everything that’s owed to us, whether that’s Grammys or even EGOTs. That’s what I’m shooting for.

J-Boog: It’s also a message to our fans. It’s been 25 years since B2K first came on the scene. If it took this long to get another B2K album, this is like an eclipse. Don’t miss it. Every physical copy, every piece of memorabilia, every souvenir is part of this moment. One day it’ll be worth something. It’s an investment for our fans too.

RELATED CONTENT: B2K’s ‘Boys 4 Life Tour’ Shows Millennial Nostalgia Is Big Business In Entertainment