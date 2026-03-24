Entertainment by Jeroslyn JoVonn B2K’s ‘Boys 4 Life Tour’ Shows Millennial Nostalgia Is Big Business In Entertainment B2K is back together, tapping into the lucrative millennial nostalgia wave with their “Boys 4 Life Tour.”







As millennials step into their “auntie” and “unc” era, their nostalgia for the early 2000s is opening up a lucrative lane for marketers. It’s one that reunited R&B group B2K for The Millennium Tour Presents: The Boys 4 Life Tour.

The platinum-selling boy band is packing out venues on their first tour in over 20 years, delivering sold-out shows alongside a lineup of performers that have fans reliving the moves and hits of their teenage years. On March 22, Omarion, J-Boog, Raz-B, and Lil Fizz—collectively known as B2K—took the stage at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, joining longtime co-headliner Bow Wow for a nostalgia-filled night that had millennial fans eager to pay for a trip down memory lane.

The tour arrives at a prime moment for B2K to tap into the millennial nostalgia driving today’s entertainment industry. Data show millennials are leading the charge in nostalgia-driven spending, investing heavily in experiences, subscriptions, and throwback content.

Organized by the Black Promoters Collective, the ”Boys 4 Life” tour builds on the Millennium Tour, which Bow Wow and Omarion led in 2021 without the full B2K lineup due to a highly publicized fallout fueled by Omarion and Lil Fizz’s love triangle feud. At the time, Omarion performed solo, though his bandmates joined him during the Los Angeles stop, where Lil Fizz issued an onstage apology.

Now fully reunited, the group leans into their past drama onstage, with each member also getting a solo set to reconnect with longtime fans. They come together for their 2002 track “What a Girl Wants” from “Pandemonium!,” where Omarion and Lil Fizz playfully address their history, alongside fan favorites like “Uh Huh,” “Girlfriend,” and “Bump Bump Bump,” plus a “You Got Served”-inspired dance break led by J-Boog and his proud “Dad Bod.”

Adding to the nostalgia and highlighting how much they’ve all grown, Raz-B brings out his wife and baby boy, J-Boog celebrates fatherhood, and Omarion is joined onstage by his son and daughter, who rap and dance alongside him and Bow Wow during their 2005 hit “Let Me Hold You.”

As for Bow Wow, he brings his signature high-energy, Harlem-shaking stage presence, commanding the crowd alongside DJ Jus One with hits like “What’s My Name,” “Puppy Love,” “Fresh Azimiz,” and “Take You Home.” The tour also features surprise guests by city—Houston saw appearances from Bun B, Mike Jones, and Paul Wall, while the Los Angeles stop included Big Sean, Compton AV, and producer Steelz performing their new track “YAYA.”

Fans barely get a chance to sit as the stacked lineup—featuring Amerie, Crime Mob, Dem Franchize Boyz, Yung Joc, Waka Flocka, and Pretty Ricky—keeps the energy high all night. For millennials chasing those early 2000s vibes, or anyone just looking for a feel-good experience, the Boys 4 Life Tour delivers a nostalgic reminder of how fast time flies and how good it feels to relive the moment.

RELATED CONTENT: Organizers Claim Target Boycott Continues Despite Claims It Ended, Pastor Jamal Bryant To Address Backlash