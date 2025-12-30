‘Baddies’ Natalie Nunn Brags About Turning The Tables On Cam Newton During Podcast Interview

Natalie Nunn, who was initially a cast member on the fourth season of Bad Girls Club and is now an executive producer and cast member of Zeus Network’s Baddies reality series, sounded off after appearing on Cam Newton’s podcast, Funky Friday. In a video clip, she advised her fellow “baddies” on how to conduct themselves in an interview, as she claimed that she “ate that man up, interviewed him, spit him out, took his hat, and walked up out that bitch.”

Nunn was talking to the former NFL player, and, according to her, the conversation went as she had envisioned, leading to her interviewing him. She took the stance that nowadays, podcast hosts typically “try you” on their shows, and she wanted to make sure that she was so on point that if anyone were to get played, it wouldn’t be her.

“They will try you. They will play in your face,” she stated in the clip. “They will ask you manipulative, sarcastic, underlying questions. They will do all of that, and baby, let me tell you. I read the room, understood it right from the beginning, and played that game right back. Amplified it on 10, ate that man up, interviewed him, spit him out, took his hat, and walked up out that bitch.”

As the clip continued, she said she thought Newton had won a Super Bowl ring but was surprised to hear from him that he hadn’t. But, even during the clip, she needed to find out from him how it felt to lose and be number two, but she still respected him in the end. But, she didn’t let him off easy.

While speaking to her “baddies” in the video, she reiterated that she felt he was trying to play her with some disrespectful questions.

“I just was being funny, running around in circles with him, and I didn’t want to answer his questions because they were underlying, disrespectful, sarcastic, and you’re not about to play in my face.

“So that’s why I answered the questions arrogantly. I mean, he said stuff about, so why should a man take a baddie serious? So I said the things that I knew a man like him doesn’t want to hear when a woman makes her own money and could do what the f**k she wants. And part of that is absolutely true. I do believe that too, but obviously, you guys don’t, like, play. I was playing my role, like he was trying to play his, and the roles were being reversed on his ass.

“Uno, reverse, bitch.”

Check out the whole discussion below:

RELATED CONTENT: Cam Newton Apologizes For Role In Viral Scuffle