Family Denies Claims Of Drug Use By Deceased Social Media Influencer Who Auditioned For 'Baddies Midwest' Reyna Dunlap, 'The Nude Queen,' was 33 years old.







A Maryland social media influencer was found dead after traveling to Cleveland, Ohio, to audition for a Zeus Network’s reality TV show. Police believe drug use was the cause of death, but Reyna Dunlap’s mother disputes those claims, Cleveland Scene reports. Dunlap, 33, who was best known online as “The Nude Queen,” flew to Ohio in hopes of making a name for herself by auditioning for Baddies Midwest.

Dunlap’s family became concerned when they couldn’t contact her. She was found dead in a vacant house on Francis Avenue in the Kinsman neighborhood of Cleveland.

A spokesperson for Cleveland police told Scene that the incident is believed to be an overdose.

“The direction of the department’s investigation will be determined by the findings of the city’s medical examiner,” Cleveland police. “Depending on that, we can determine what action we need to take.”

Dunlap’s mother took to TikTok to refute the department’s claims. In a post on the account of Kira Dunlap, Reyna’s sister, the matriarch tearfully denied the suggestion that Reyna had a history of drug use.

“We talked to the medical examiner,” she said. “We asked, ‘Was there evidence of any tracks on her body?’ No. Was there any evidence of drug use on or near her body? No. I was very clear in my post that she had no history of drug use, and that can be substantiated.”

In addition to denying claims of drug use, Dunlap’s mother said that the cause of death was determined based on the location where the body was found, rather than any scientific evidence.

“We asked the questions: Why would there be an initial assessment of overdose?” she said. “The response was, ‘Where she was found.’ She was found in an abandoned home that had been trashed and was years old, with drug paraphernalia scattered around the area—but not on her, near her, under her, on top of her, or in her hands. She had none of that.”

She also claimed that Cleveland police told them the initial assessment of overdose is standard in cases involving unidentified bodies found in rough neighborhoods.

The family is hoping to arrange for an independent autopsy and has started a GoFundMe account to help with burial costs and private investigator. Anyone with information about Reyna Dunlap’s movements from December 2024 to January 2025 is asked to contact the tip line (216) 621-1234.

