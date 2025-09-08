Black Women Disproportionately Impacted By Breast Cancer Costs

Black women bear a heavy financial burden when it comes breast cancer, a disease that already affects them disproportionately. Black women already face a 40% higher breast cancer death rate than white women with a similar diagnosis rate.

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), Black women are also disproportionately impacted financially and emotionally during treatment. Having health insurance does not necessarily protect against the financial distress associated with cancer.

Patients with cancer carry a high burden of financial distress and are more likely to experience financial crises, such as bankruptcy. Research from NIH also shows that financial toxicity has been shown to affect both survival and overall quality of life adversely.

Here’s how the costs associated with breast cancer disproportionately affect women of color, as first reported by RollingOut.

Costs Disparities For Black Women

The average treatment for Breast cancer costs anywhere between $20,000 and $120,000, depending on the stage. The costs are higher in some cases. Black women have higher rates of poverty and lower access to comprehensive health insurance, which creates additional stress amid treatment and recovery.

Some costs that arise during treatment include lost income, transportation expenses to specialized treatment centers, childcare costs, and out-of-pocket medication costs.

Delay in Diagnosis and Treatment

According to breastcancer.org, Black women are twice as likely to be diagnosed with aggressive triple-negative breast cancer. The delay in diagnosis is directly linked to the barriers, including the lack of mammography facilities and oncology specialists, as well as insurance limitations.

After Black women are diagnosed, they wait longer for surgery and treatment as a result of scheduling challenges and insurance approval. This provides an opportunity for the cancer to progress.

As the National Institutes of Health concludes, Black women with breast cancer experience a significantly worse financial impact. Disproportionate financial strain may contribute to higher stress, lower treatment compliance, and worse outcomes by race. Policies that help to limit the effect of cancer-related financial strain are needed.

