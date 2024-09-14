News by Mary Spiller Trailblazing Ballerina Michaela DePrince Dies Suddenly At 29 DePrince is well known for starring as a dancer in Beyoncé's 'Freedom' music video.







Ballerina Michaela Mabinty DePrince, who danced in Beyoncé’s Freedom video, has died at just 29.

DePrince’s family confirmed the news of her passing on social media on Sept. 13. In a heartfelt post, they confirmed that DePrince died “suddenly” but gave no other details of her death. The family wrote, “The family thanks you for their privacy as they navigate this very difficult time. Services will be private.”

DePrince’s story began long before she danced in Beyoncé’s music video and became a world-renowned ballerina. She was raised at an orphanage in Sierra Leone and later adopted by the DePrince family in New Jersey. There, she began to take dance classes and even won a prestigious scholarship with her skills to attend the Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School in New York City at 14. The school marked a turning point in her career, as she took part in the pre-professional ballet training program at the revered American Ballet Theatre.

DePrince began to land parts at several prestigious ballet companies over the years, some of which included gigs at the Joburg Ballet, Dance Theatre of Harlem, Dutch National Ballet, and the Boston Ballet.

The online tribute regarding her passing reads, “Her life was one defined by grace, purpose, and strength. Her unwavering commitment to her art, her humanitarian efforts, and her courage in overcoming unimaginable challenges will forever inspire us. She stood as a beacon of hope for many, showing that no matter the obstacles, beauty, and greatness can rise from the darkest of places.”

DePrince’s team affirmed that her “brilliance and legacy will continue to shine in the hearts of all who were touched by her story, for generations to come.”

DePrince released two books about her life before her death — Taking Flight: From War Orphan to Star Ballerina and Ballerina Dreams.

She formerly talked about what a shock it was to be handpicked by Beyoncé to star in her Freedom music video.

The then-21-year-old ballet prodigy admitted that she even thought it was a joke when she heard that Beyoncé wanted her to dance in the video and that reality didn’t set in until she was nearly on the set to film.

“She said I looked like I was a creature from another planet,” DePrince told the Wall Street Journal at the time. “She walked up to me and said, ‘It’s such an honor to have you here.’ I was cheesy and said, ‘The honor is mine.’ I was on cloud nine.”

RELATED CONTENT: Meet the Black Ballerina and Entrepreneur Helping People Heal From their Trauma