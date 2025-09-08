News by Kandiss Edwards That’s Wassup! Baltimore Boys Welcomed Back To School With Manly Handshakes Baltimore Collegiate scholars were met with handshakes from men across the city to welcome them back to school.







On the first day of school, boys at Baltimore Collegiate School for Boys received more than a simple “welcome back.” The young scholars were met with handshakes from men across their city. The welcome handshake tradition is now in its 11th year.

The gesture offers students a dose of encouragement before they even enter their classrooms. The children filed past a line of male community members, including City State’s Attorney Ivan Bates, before being greeted personally with hands and words of affirmation. Many believe the gesture is about more than a greeting. It’s a subtle lesson in presentation.

Baltimore Collegiate School’s CEO Edwin Avent said to 11 Alive, “You never get a second chance to make a first impression.”

For that reason, the boys are encouraged to dress well, tuck in their shirts, wear belts, and polished shoes. On the first day of school, men across the city make it possible to see what that looks like in action. For many of the boys, these handshakes are a daily reminder that the wider community is rooting for their success.

The ritual bridges school and city, connecting young hands to adult support and positive expectation. This welcoming ceremony has become a defining moment for the young students arriving on campus, signaling that their growth, conduct, and presence matter. As they walk from the gate to the classroom, each handshake carries weight. A lingering message that they are seen, valued, and capable of walking confidently toward their future.

Founded in 2015, Baltimore Collegiate School for Boys is a tuition-free public charter serving students in grades 4 through 8. It was created with an urgent mission to disrupt the cradle-to-prison pipeline for young men in Baltimore. The institution offers a rigorous liberal-arts education grounded in character, leadership, and critical thinking. The school blends academics with the arts, debate, athletics, and advisory support to help young boys not only succeed in school but thrive as thoughtful, self-confident community leaders.

