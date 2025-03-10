News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Baltimore Doctor Known For Providing Free Services Given $100K By Community After Cancer Diagnosis Over 1,000 people contributed to the crowdfund to help Dr. Zollicoffer cover his cancer treatment.







A Baltimore community gave back to the benevolent doctor in their lives by donating $100K toward his cancer treatment.

Dr. Michael Zollicoffer has tended to his patients throughout Baltimore for decades, refusing to charge those who could not afford the medical service. However, when he needed his own support after a recent cancer diagnosis, his community poured back into him. The Neighborhood Talk reposted footage of his interview with CBS News.

Although the man known by his patients as Dr. Z has limited funds, he does not regret aiding those with similar financial strains. For him, medicine is as much about the practice of medicine as it is about his love for his community.

“I just love people,” Zollicoffer told the news outlet. “I love to see a rash. If you say you got a rash, I’m going to find you because I love a bump on your head.”

Even if one cannot afford a visit to the doctor, Dr. Z is willing to see anyone, no matter their financial situation. Moreover, Dr. Z has made himself available to see patients at any time of the year, skipping vacations to ensure patients can call when needed.

“Forget that dollar bill,” added Zollicoffer. “I’m going to see you no matter what. You walk in that door, you will be seen. You bring your grandma with you; I’ll see her, too.”

However, with renal and rectal cancer diagnoses in the last few months, Dr. Z’s own care was in jeopardy. Alongside issues with his Medicare plan, Zollicoffer was left with limited options for treatment.

Unable to afford his own radiation treatments, his community refused to see the man who always treated them with no way forward.

“Dr. Z will not give up on you, so we damn sure ain’t giving up on him,” emphasized patient Ray Beverly.

His patients began a crowdfunding campaign that took off. With almost 1,000 donors, they raised over $100k to cover the cost of his radiation therapy.

While still dealing with his own health battles, this doctor remains grateful for his journey and the power of community.

“You know what, I’m going to say something that may seem crazy as heck,” Zollicoffer said. “I’m thankful that I got cancer because I am the happiest man on the planet, no matter what the outcome. What we have shown, and why we’re sitting at this table right now, to show America: this is what you’re about! We are about giving! I can’t make it without them, nor can they make it without me.”

However, the good work keeps pouring in. With his insurance issue resolved, Dr. Z is still thinking on behalf of his patients across Baltimore. Now, he plans to put the extra cash where he always has, back into the people.

