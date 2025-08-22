Entrepreneurship by Sharelle B. McNair Baltimore Community Foundation’s Black Philanthropy Circle Scores $1M In Effort To Support Residents Data showcases just how much Black households support aligning organizations and causes, giving 25% more of their annual income in comparison to white households.







During Black Philanthropy Month, the Baltimore Community Foundation (BCF) celebrated its Black Philanthropy Circle (BPC) reaching $1 million in grants toward nonprofit organizations that support Black residents and communities, according to a press release.

As a donor-advised fund started in 2022 supporting Black-centered nonprofits for industries including arts and culture, education, economic welfare, community organization, environmental, human services, and health and wellness, BPC exceeds contributions with voting members committing $10,000 year after year to the BPC Fund — supporting a goal of $250,000 in awarded grants each year. Data shows giving circles throughout the U.S. host members that contribute just under $500 each, and the average charitable U.S. donor is listed as being 64 years old.

The age demographic of the group’s donor base is just shy of 45 years old.

Thanks to the thoughtful givers, 10 Baltimore nonprofits were named 2025 grant recipients. The list includes Arts Everyday, Inc., Baltimore Educational Scholarship Trust, Inc., Baltimore Leadership School for Young Women, Black Women Build (Baltimore), Eastside Uplift, Inc., Habitat for Humanity of the Chesapeake, Inc., HeartSmiles Inc., Innovation Works Baltimore, Open Works, Inc., and Parks & People Foundation.

Co-founder of the Black Philanthropy Circle, Alicia Wilson, says BPC continues to prove Charm City’s “rich history of Black philanthropy.” “The power of the Black Philanthropy Circle is the pooling of our funds together to support Black-led nonprofits and those that impact the Black community,” the vice president for civic engagement and opportunity at Johns Hopkins University said.

Data from Forbes highlights the significant support African American households provide to aligning organizations and causes, allocating 25% more of their annual income compared to white households. The estimated total is $11 billion per year, making African Americans one of the largest giving groups in the U.S. and a powerful voice in supporting causes they care about.

“This milestone accomplishment by Black Philanthropy Circle is an undeniable example that Black success and wealth thrive in Baltimore and enable investment in Baltimore,” said BCF’s president and CEO, Shanaysha Sauls.

“BCF is proud to partner with this growing community of dedicated Baltimoreans whose values and culture are reflected in their collective generosity.”

RELATED CONTENT: Is It a Referral Or Retribution? Fed Governor Lisa Cook Targeted By Trump Appointee