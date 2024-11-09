News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Baltimore Mayor Reacts To Kamala Harris Election Loss, ‘This Country Does Not Deserve Black Women’ Scott shows solidarity with Black women after VP Harris's election loss.







Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott is going viral for his impassioned speech lamenting Vice President Kamala Harris’s election loss to Donald Trump.

On Nov. 6, Scott addressed the public following Harris’s decisive loss to former President Trump. In a video shared Nov. 7, Scott spoke personally about her defeat and what he feels it signifies about the country.

While Scott became the first Baltimore mayor to win reelection since 2004, he expressed his “extreme disappointment” with the outcome of the presidential election and the reality of a second Trump presidency. He also criticized the nation for its lack of support for Black women.

“It is really on my heart this morning to say that as a man, but more importantly as a Black man, that this country does not deserve Black women or Black people, but specifically Black women,” he said.

“This morning, I woke up and I just gave my wife a hug because I know how heavy this is weighing on Black women,” he continued. “And they have carried this country and saved this country too many times and continue to be the most disrespected human beings on the planet. And it, quite frankly, it disgusts me.”

With the Baltimore Mayor expecting a baby girl with his wife, Hana Pugh, expecting a baby girl, he expressed his concern about the world she’ll be welcomed into. One that is “steeped in racism, sexism, and misogyny,” he said.

Scott defended Harris’s campaign, saying neither she nor her team deserves criticism for their strategy or the short timeframe they had after President Joe Biden opted out of re-election in July. Scott believes that even with more time, the outcome would have remained unchanged given the state and history of the country.

“The fact is, is that they did everything that a campaign can do and more,” he said. “But we as a country really have a lot of soul searching to do, and that’s really what I wanna say about that today.”

Scott’s passionate speech received widespread support on social media, with many expressing gratitude and sending warm messages in the comments.

“Thank you Mayor Scott! We needed to hear this ❤️,” one person wrote.

“This brother gets it,” added someone else.

On X, Mayor Scott was celebrated for being “a real one.”

Baltimore got them a Real One 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/W6dCR3LPD1 — VOTE For Community, VOTE For The Babies, VOTE 💙 (@cbr_OLU) November 7, 2024

